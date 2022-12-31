Vikings' offense uses its big men to create versatile attack

The Vikings are using heavy personnel packages to give them additional looks -- and they might add another soon.

EAGAN — The New York Giants were geared up for the run when the Minnesota Vikings sent out a personnel package that included tight ends TJ Hockenson, Johnny Mundt and fullback CJ Ham and then lined up all three of them on the line of scrimmage. When Kirk Cousins reached the ball out toward running back Dalvin Cook, the Giants crashed downhill toward him. Except Cook didn’t get the ball and Hockenson was running wide open behind them for a touchdown.

When the Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams, it wasn’t clear whether we would see anything like this. According to the data website nfelo.com, the Rams used three-receiver sets (also referred to as “11 personnel” because there is one running back and one tight end) on 84% of their plays last year en route to the Super Bowl. The 2021 Vikings ranked 30th in 11 personnel usage.

But O’Connell brought over Mundt, a blocking tight end, and they were intrigued by the different looks that a fullback presented.

“It’s easy to get excited about coaching Justin and Kirk and Dalvin and the rest of our skill guys, but when you think about tight ends and backs and the versatility and flexibility it gives you as a play caller…throw it out there and see what you’re going to get defensively, and then allow your guys to try to find an advantage with angles and leverage and things from there in the run game and matchups in the pass game,” O’Connell said. “It was definitely something I thought about.”

Last week Mundt was in the game for 22 plays and Ham 13. Overall the Vikings have used personnel groupings outside of the popular three-receiver sets on 48% of their plays, which is mid-pack in the NFL.

O’Connell pointed to other times in his football journey with teams that used bigger packages with regularity as being influential toward putting the big people on the field rather than sticking to the Rams’ 11 personnel lineups from his most recent stop.

“When I was in Washington, even going back to when I was coaching Kirk there, having guys like Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed, and then still having a third tight end like Niles Paul and being able to put those three guys out there – all with pass-game value and some efficient ability in the run game that allows you to do a little bit of both,” O’Connell said. “When you have that personnel, it just is a tool in your toolbox to be able to use and really figure out, ‘What’s the best way to win this game this week?’”

Both Mundt and Ham’s usage has varied throughout the season. There was a three-game stretch between Weeks 9 and 11 where Ham only saw the field on 15 total plays. He’s also been out there for as many as 18 snaps in a game. Similarly, Mundt has taken anywhere from 13 snaps in Week 14 to 43 in Week 8 against Arizona.

“It’s evolved a little bit with some of the schemes we’ve gotten to with those groups,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said.

Phillips noted that the variations in snap counts are often a reaction to how the defense is playing. There are times the Vikings have gone into games with plans to use heavy personnel packages but ended up facing looks that refuted their play calls. For example, some teams have started using “Penny” fronts with five defensive linemen and a nickel corner on the field versus sets that include two tight ends or a fullback.

“Some of the things we had set up for those types of looks, maybe you’re not getting the matchups you wanted,” Phillips said. “Maybe you wanted to put in [the fullback] and spread them out but you’re getting a nickel defense. Are you getting the same advantage if there was a linebacker walking up there? There’s a lot of things that go into it but we’ve had 21 in pretty consistently it’s just about how much it gets activated.”

The Vikings might have a chance to activate a rarely used heavy grouping soon. Only three teams use three tight ends on the field at the same time more than 10% of the time but with the potential return of Irv Smith Jr., they could add that to the repertoire just in time for the postseason. That would give the Vikings a look that they have not shown opponents all year because Hockenson was acquired following Smith Jr.’s injury.

“Teams don’t generally have an inventory of [defensive] calls versus [three tight end personnel],” Phillips said. “They aren’t spending a lot of time on those types of things so sometimes you can get regulated front coverage and things that you know, how they’re going to align based on how you align.”

This week we could see a fair amount of the big folks. The Packers have a tendency to remain in lighter personnel groupings (five or six defensive backs) regardless of the players their opponents send into the huddle.

“In the end, what it’s going to take to beat this defense this week? And then the next Monday morning you figure it all out again,” O’Connell said.