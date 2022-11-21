Skip to main content

Vikings, Patriots release first injury report for Thanksgiving game

Four days to get healthy before the showdown on Turkey Day.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Mounting injuries have hurt the Vikings in recent weeks but they were able to overcome with victories until getting shelled by the Cowboys on Sunday. Now just four days before hosting the Patriots on Thanksgiving night, the first injury report has been released. 

We already know that star left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) is out, but cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion), linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) were all listed as limited participants on Monday. 

Tomlinson has missed three straight games and Minnesota's run defense has been far worse without him. Evans didn't play agains the Cowboys, leaving rookie Andrew Booth Jr. getting the start and getting torched for 7 catches and 85 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. 

Booth did not participate Monday with what the Vikings are calling a knee injury. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Justin Jefferson is on the injury report but listed as a full participant. It was revealed Sunday that he has a mild turf toe injury that he says doesn't hurt very much. 

The Patriots have one who didn't participate Monday: center David Andrews (thigh). 

Related Articles

Akayleb Evans
MN Vikings

Vikings, Patriots release first injury report of the week

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19475896
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: Let this be your mulligan, Vikings

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Thielen
MN Vikings

Thielen: Getting embarrassed by Dallas 'could be a good thing'

By Jonathan Harrison
Tony Pollard, Jordan Hicks
MN Vikings

Here are the PFF grades from Vikings' 40-3 debacle

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19474693
MN Vikings

Is a quick turnaround good for the Vikings?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Christian Darrisaw
MN Vikings

Darrisaw already ruled out after 2nd concussion in 8 days

By Joe Nelson
T.J. Hockenson
MN Vikings

5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to Cowboys

By Joe Nelson
Tony Pollard
MN Vikings

Star struck: Cowboys obliterate Vikings 40-3

By Joe Nelson