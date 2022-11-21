Vikings, Patriots release first injury report of the week

Four days to get healthy before the showdown on Turkey Day.

Mounting injuries have hurt the Vikings in recent weeks but they were able to overcome with victories until getting shelled by the Cowboys on Sunday. Now just four days before hosting the Patriots on Thanksgiving night, the first injury report has been released.

We already know that star left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) is out, but cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion), linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) were all listed as limited participants on Monday.

Tomlinson has missed three straight games and Minnesota's run defense has been far worse without him. Evans didn't play agains the Cowboys, leaving rookie Andrew Booth Jr. getting the start and getting torched for 7 catches and 85 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Booth did not participate Monday with what the Vikings are calling a knee injury.

Justin Jefferson is on the injury report but listed as a full participant. It was revealed Sunday that he has a mild turf toe injury that he says doesn't hurt very much.

The Patriots have one who didn't participate Monday: center David Andrews (thigh).