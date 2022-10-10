Vikings PFF grades: The good and bad against Chicago

Even though the Vikings' offense sputtered in the second half versus the Bears on Sunday, it was still a banner day according to the grades handed out by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Justin Jefferson, who shredded the Bears with 12 receptions and 154 yards, had an 86.4 PFF score – his second best of the season. Dalvin Cook netted a season best 75.3 grade and Kirk Cousins posted a 71.3.

But it was the offensive line that shined. Ezra Cleveland's 90.0 grade was tops on the team, while Christian Darrisaw (82.9), Brian O'Neill (73.9) and Garrett Bradbury (72.1) all had solid performances.

The only lineman who didn't grade well is rookie right guard Ed Ingram, whose 31.5 pass-blocking score weighed down his 78.0 run-blocking effort.

How'd Cousins do under pressure? It really wasn't an issue as he was pressured just seven times all game, though he completed just two of those drop backs. He was 30-of-34 when kept clean.

Defensively, Cam Dantzler, the hero who forced the fumble to seal the 29-22 win, led the Vikings with an 86.3 grade, including a 90.7 coverage score. That's on the heels of an 83.7 coverage grade against the Saints, so the third-year corner trending up.

Meanwhile, what looked like a possible breakout game for Danielle Hunter didn't pan out. He managed one sack but generated only two pressures on 40 snaps and had a 47.9 overall grade – second worst among the defensive starters (Cam Bynum was worst with a 30.2 grade).

The star pass rusher was D.J. Wonnum, who racked up a sack and four hurries en route to a 77.0 defensive grade. That was third best on the defense. But Za'Darius Smith, despite a sack and a total of five pressure posted a 49.9 grade and had just one tackle all day.

Minnesota managed three sacks but only hit Chicago QB Justin Fields two other times all day, and the lack of pressure helped Fields go 12-of-13 in the second half and nearly lead the Bears to a come-from-behind upset.

