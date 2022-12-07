Skip to main content
Vikings planning whiteout for Giants game on Christmas Eve

Put the purple away and wear all white to the Dec. 24 game.
© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when 107,000 people wore white to the Penn State-Minnesota football game in October and the Nittany Lions bombarded the Gophers with a dominating performance? 

The whiteout idea is popular in college sports but isn't seen too often in the pros. But the Vikings are hoping to change that narrative when they host the New York Giants on Christmas Eve. 

"A Winter Whiteout is coming," the Vikings wrote on social media Wednesday morning. "Wear white to [U.S. Bank Stadium] on 12.24."

U.S. Bank Stadium's capacity for Vikings games is about 73,000 fans, so to scale it would be about 68% as monumental as the 107,000-person whiteout in Happy Valley. 

No word yet if the Vikings will be giving away white shirts to help accomplish the whiteout goal. 

