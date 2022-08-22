Skip to main content
Vikings release Albert Wilson, waive Jullian Taylor

The 53-man roster needs to be set by Tuesday, Aug. 30.
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 53-man roster needs to be set by Tuesday, Aug. 30.

With at least five more roster cuts due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings started to move the needle Monday by releasing veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor. 

Wilson caught a pair of touchdowns in Minnesota's preseason opener against the Raiders but was clearly behind Bisi Johnson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and maybe even Trishton Jackson on the depth chart, with Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn occupying the top three wide receiver spots. 

Taylor, who hadn't practiced since Aug. 5 because of an injury, hasn't played in an NFL game since tearing his ACL in 2019. The Vikings signed him April. 

The two moves put the Vikings roster at 83 players, so three more cuts will be made by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Then the big wave of roster cuts to get the team down to 53 players will be made by Tuesday, Aug. 30. 

