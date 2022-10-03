Vikings-Saints PFF grades: Struggles for Cousins under pressure

For a second week in a row Christian Darrisaw has been graded by Pro Football Focus as Minnesota's most efficient offensive player. The second-year left tackle posted a 75.3 grade, which ranked ahead of Justin Jefferson (69.0) despite Jefferson's 10 catches, 147 receiving yards and a rushing touchdown.

Kirk Cousins struggling against pressure

Kirk Cousins posted a 67.5 grade and once again struggled against pressure. PFF says the Saints pressured Cousins 11 times in the game, three of them by bringing the blitz. Cousins was 1-of-3 against the blitz and 3-of-8 overall against pressure and sacked three times.

For the season, Cousins is 18-of-43 (38.3%) against pressure for 276 yards, 3 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and he's been sacked 7 times. His 62.0 passer rating under pressure ranks 22nd among quarterbacks who have been under duress at least 14 times, per PFF.

Patrick Mahomes: 103.6 passer rating under pressure Cooper Rush: 97.9 Matthew Stafford: 94.5 Tua Tagovailoa: 93.1 Joe Burrow: 91.8 Josh Allen: 91.3 Jared Goff: 90.7 Baker Mayfield: 87.4 Geno Smith: 83.7 Marcus Mariota: 80.3 Ryan Tannehill: 78.9 Lamar Jackson: 78.8 Jameis Winston: 75.8 Derek Carr: 74.4 Teddy Bridgewater: 72.9 Carson Wentz: 69.3 Davis Mills: 65.5 Daniel Jones: 64.3 Joe Flacco: 64.3 Jacoby Brissett: 62.7 Justin Herbert: 62.7 Kirk Cousins: 62.0 Mitchell Trubisky: 61.7 Jalen Hurts: 56.0 Russell Wilson: 55.9 Tom Brady: 53.4 Aaron Rodgers: 42.7 Matt Ryan: 41.3 Trey Lance: 39.6 Trevor Lawrence: 38.4 Justin Fields: 27.4 Kyler Murray: 26.1 Jimmy Garoppolo: 24.4 Mac Jones: 13.9 Zach Wilson: 2.2

You may be thinking that Cousins is pressured more often, but that's not always the case. Cousins has been pressured on 33.1% of his dropbacks. Mahomes has been under pressure 35.2% of his dropbacks but owns the highest passer rating under pressure in the NFL.

Even Wentz, pressured on 36.4% of his dropbacks, has a better passer rating under pressure than Cousins. The same goes for Flacco, Herbert and Tannehill.

Offensive line grades

Brian O'Neill struggled in pass protection, giving up a sack to Cameron Jordan in the first half while also getting flagged for a pair of false start penalties. His 63.3 overall grade was respectable, but his isolated pass blocking grade score of 47.5 was the sixth worst of his career – and his worst since Week 13 in 2020.

Rookie right guard Ed Ingram was solid, posting a 70.2 overall grade. But left guard Ezra Cleveland (49.7) and center Garrett Bradbury (45.8) were two of the worst against the Saints.

The Vikings allowed four sacks, four hits and four hurries for a total of 12 pressures. Here's who PFF says allowed the pressures:

Ed Ingram: 4 total (1 sack, 2 hits, 1 hurry)

Ezra Cleveland: 2 total (1 sack, 1 hurry)

Brian O'Neill: 2 total (1 sack, 1 hurry)

Christian Darrisaw: 2 total (1 hit, 1 hurry)

Garrett Bradbury: 1 total (1 sack)

Johnny Mundt: 1 total (1 hit)

Ingram's overall grade was boosted thanks to a team best 72.3 run blocking score.

Jefferson torches Lattimore

Jefferson put up big numbers and was especially impressive against lockdown corner Marshon Lattimore. Per PFF, Cousins targeted Jefferson 10 times when Lattimore was covering him and those resulted in seven receptions for 93 yards, including five catches for 10+ yards.

Those are stunning numbers considering Lattimore had only been targeted by opposing quarterbacks seven times through three weeks, allowing just three catches and 23 yards.

Defensive studs and duds

Dalvin Tomlinson led the the defense with an 89.8 grade, largely due to his team best 91.7 passing rushing score. He led the Vikings by generating three pressures: 1 sack, 1 hit and 1 hurry.

Za'Darius Smith's sack was his only pressure of the game and Danielle Hunter only hurried Andy Dalton once all day. In fact, the defense pressured Dalton just seven times.

Cameron Dantzler checked in at No. 2 with an overall grade of 85.9, followed by fellow DB Patrick Peterson at 72.4. Dalton completed 3 of 6 passes in Dantzler's coverage, and the second-year cornerback has three pass breakups and allowed just 32 yards.

The low spots were the safeties, Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum, receiving 48.4 and 45.6 grades, respectively.

