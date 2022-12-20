Vikings sign former top-10 pick Josh Rosen to practice squad

Rosen, 25, has signed with his seventh team in the NFL since 2018.

Josh Rosen has signed with the Minnesota Vikings and has been placed on the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Rosen, 25, was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then he's played for Cardinals, Dolphins, 49ers, Buccaneers, Falcons and Browns.

The Vikings were in need of another QB for the practice squad after the Cardinals signed David Blough from Minnesota's practice squad following the season-ending injury to Kyler Murray.

He's made 16 starts in the NFL and played in a total of 24 games, compiling 12 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions while completing 54% of his passes. Thirteen of his starts came during his rookie season with Arizona.

He was then traded to the Dolphins and started three games in 2019 only to be released before the start of the 2020 season. The Bucs picked him up and released him three days before Christmas 2020. The next day he was signed by the 49ers and lasted there until being waived in August 2021.

The Falcons were next to take a chance on him and he spent the 2021 season in Atlanta as a backup. The Browns signed him in July 2022 and waived him just over a month later, only to sign him to the practice squad before the 2022 season and then release him in October.

Nick Mullens remains the backup QB to Kirk Cousin in Minnesota.

