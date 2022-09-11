Vikings smother Packers in opener as Justin Jefferson goes wild

It couldn't have gone better for Kevin O'Connell in his first game as head coach, playing in front of a sellout crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium and handing the border rival Green Bay Packers a thorough whooping, 23-7 Sunday in Minneapolis.

Giving the entire world the first look at the new-look offense, Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson was an unstoppable combination as the two connected nine times for 184 yards and two touchdowns – most of it in the first half.

Cousins finished the day 23 of 32 for 277 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked once and didn't throw an interception and he never fumbled.

It was a different day for Aaron Rodgers. The 37-year-old two-time reigning MVP was sacked four times, threw an interception to Harrison Smith and finished the game 22 of 34 for 195 yards and zero touchdowns.

It was only the third time in 29 career games (with the exception of the 2018 game when he broke his collarbone on the opening series) against the Vikings that Rodgers failed to throw at least one touchdown.

Jefferson's 158 receiving yards in the first half was a franchise record and his 184 yards was a career high. His 64-yard catch and run in the second quarter was his 200th career reception in 34 career games. Only three players have reached 200 catches faster: Odell Beckham Jr. (30 games), Michael Thomas (32) and Jarvis Landry (33).

Minnesota's pass defense looked nothing like the unit that finished 28th in the NFL a year ago. Instead, Rodgers was held in check and Green Bay's wide receivers combined for 11 catches and 95 yards, though 39 of those yards came late in the game with the Vikings back off a bit.

Did the Rodgers miss Davante Adams? In his first game as a Raider, Adams had 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings face the Eagles in Philadelphia on Monday Night Football in Week 2. The Eagles beat the Lions 38-35 in Detroit on Sunday.

Noteworthy game facts