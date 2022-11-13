Vikings stun Bills in epic overtime thriller

In the most shocking game of the year as the Vikings scored 21 points in the final 16 minutes and miraculously beat the Bills 33-30 in overtime. There were so many big plays in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime that the only way to consume it all without getting confused is through bullet points.

Justin Jefferson's catch of the year

Buffalo's fourth-and-goal stop with 57 seconds to play

Josh Allen fumbling the snap and Eric Kendricks recovering the ball in the end zone for an unthinkable touchdown

Refs, NFL give Gabriel Davis a catch that was clearly incomplete

Buffalo drives the field in 39 seconds and ties the game to force overtime

Patrick Peterson's second interception wins it overtime

Justin Jefferson's one-handed grab converted a fourth-and-18 as the Vikings were on their last gasp in the fourth quarter, and the superstar receiver made two more huge catches to get the Vikings to the Buffalo 1-yard line, trailing 27-23, with 57 seconds to play. Here's his miracle catch.

Fourth-and-goal from the Buffalo one, Kirk Cousins came up millimeters short on a sneak. The game was over until it wasn't.

On the next play, Josh Allen mishandled the snap from the goal line and Eric Kendricks recovered it in the end zone for an unthinkable touchdown.

But with 41 seconds to go the Bills moved the ball 69 yards and kicked the game-tying field goal with two seconds remaining. Overtime.

Minnesota got the ball to start overtime and Cousins delivered a dime to Jefferson to put the Vikings at the Buffalo 3-yard line, but a two-yard loss on a run to Cook and a 10-yard loss on a sack made it third-and-goal from the 15. An incomplete pass later and Joseph came on for the go-ahead field goal, which he made from 33 yards.

Buffalo was marching and moved into field goal range but Allen threw an interception to Patrick Peterson – his second of the game – in the end zone for the game-ending turnover.

All of that happened AFTER the Vikings rallied from a 27-10 hole.

Dalvin Cook's 81-yard touchdown run made it 27-17 with 1:34 to go in the third quarter, and C.J. Ham's two-yard rushing touchdown made it 27-23 with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter.

But Joseph banged the extra point off the right upright, forcing the offense to go all the way down the field, which they did before Cousins was stopped on the fourth-and-one sneak from the goal line.

Cousins finished 30-of-50 for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Jefferson had 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Cook rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Danielle Hunter had two sacks.

Patrick Peterson had two interceptions.

Minnesota is now 8-1 and the Bills are 6-3.