Vikings to offer star-studded 'Purple Cast' for preseason opener

From Jared Allen to Chris Jericho, the alternate broadcast will have something for everyone.
© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings will open the preseason Sunday afternoon, but if you're looking for a change from the traditional broadcast, the Vikings have you covered.

Sunday's game will be broadcast on FOX 9 with KFAN's Paul Allen and Pete Bercich but there will also be an alternate broadcast dubbed the "Purple Cast" on FOX 9+.

The simulcast will be hosted by former WCCO-TV sports anchor Mark Rosen and Vikings Entertainment Network host Tatum Everett. While the broadcast will feature the game it will also have interviews with a star-studded lineup.

The guest list includes Vikings Ring of Honor Inductee Jared Allen, NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl, who is from Minnesota, and Bally Sports' Annie Agar.

For those who are looking for the human interest side of things, the broadcast will also include Stephanie Ham (wife of Vikings fullback C.J. Ham), Ally Kendricks (wife of Eric Kendricks) and Caitlin Thielen (wife of Adam Thielen).

Then there is list of local and national celebrities including professional wrestler and seven-time world champion Chris Jericho, This Is Us actor and Austin native Josh Braaten and TV personality and Minneapolis native DJ Skee.

How do you find FOX 9+ channel? It depends on your service: 

  • Comcast: 10/807
  • DirecTV: 29
  • DISH: 29
  • Mediacom: 10/803
  • Over Air: 9.2
  • Spectrum: 10

The broadcast is modeled off of ESPN's popular ManningCast on Monday Night Football, which featured a mix of football personalities and Hollywood A-listers talking to Peyton and Eli Manning. 

Sunday's game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. as the Vikings take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

