Final Vikings and Bears Week 5 injury reports

Vikings Week 5 injury report: Ellefson out, Za'Darius Smith and Cam Dantzler in

Cam Dantzler and Za'Darius Smith both available Sunday

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite popping up as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report, Cam Dantzler is available for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The only player listed as out for Week 5 is tight end Ben Ellefson who first appeared on the injury report Thursday with a groin problem.

Linebacker Za'Darius Smith had appeared on the Vikings injury report all week long but is available, while cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is listed as questionable alongside wide receiver Jalen Nailor.

Booth, who the Vikings picked up in the second round of this year's draft, has been inactive since suffering an injury in the season opener against Green Bay.

The Bears released their final injury report as well, listing starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson as doubtful.

Starting running back David Montgomery is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Montgomery did not participate in the Bears Wednesday practice but was a limited participant Thursday and Friday.

Vikings host the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday at noon.

