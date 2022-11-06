Vikings without Tomlinson, Washington out three starters

The Vikings will be missing defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson for the first time since Week 12 of last season.

Tomlinson suffered a calf injury late in last Sunday's win over Arizona. The 28-year-old did not practice this week and is ruled out for Sunday's game in Washington.

The Washington Commanders activated Chase Young for practice this week but are not making his season debut against the Vikings. Young has been out since Week 9 of the 2021 season due to an ACL injury.

Starting linebackers David Mayo and Cole Holcomb are also out for Washington as well as third string running back DJ McKissic.