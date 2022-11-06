Skip to main content
Vikings without Tomlinson, Washington out three starters

Vikings without Tomlinson, Washington out three starters

Vikings and Commanders each missing key defensive pieces

Vikings

Vikings and Commanders each missing key defensive pieces

The Vikings will be missing defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson for the first time since Week 12 of last season.

Tomlinson suffered a calf injury late in last Sunday's win over Arizona. The 28-year-old did not practice this week and is ruled out for Sunday's game in Washington.

The Washington Commanders activated Chase Young for practice this week but are not making his season debut against the Vikings. Young has been out since Week 9 of the 2021 season due to an ACL injury.

Starting linebackers David Mayo and Cole Holcomb are also out for Washington as well as third string running back DJ McKissic.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

20210926_Vikings_Seahawks_REG03_1190
MN Vikings

Vikings without Tomlinson, Washington out three starters

By Jonathan Harrison
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Carlos Correa mocked by Astros fans after World Series win

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19288238
NFL News and Rumors

Report: Packers struck out on several attempts to bring in receiver help

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_19331399
NFL News and Rumors

NFLytics: Is there a model for elite receivers?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
USATSI_19370010
MN Timberwolves

Wolves smash Rockets in second game of back-to-back

By Jonathan Harrison
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings-Commanders: 5 things you can count on

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19030823
MN Vikings

Vikings' go-for-it trade means something to veterans

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Screen Shot 2022-11-05 at 2.31.17 PM
MN Gophers

Watch: Mo Ibrahim visibly unhappy at PJ Fleck's punt decision

By Adam Uren