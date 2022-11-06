Watch: Curtis Samuel scores in triple coverage as Cam Bynum, ref collide

After a miserable first half of football between the Commanders and Vikings fireworks started flying right away in the third quarter.

On the first play of the second half Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke backed up and fired a deep 49-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel. The Vikings had three defenders in the area but Samuel came down with the ball and tumbled backwards into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

The third Vikings player in the area, Cam Bynum, was down on the ground after running into the back judge and was taken out of the play. Bynum looked to be undercutting the throw and would have been in a good area to tip the pass or intercept the throw.

The play stood despite the ref interference because the ref is considered part of the field.