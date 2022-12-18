Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win

If you're wondering why the Vikings have a newfound sense of belief this season, Kevin O'Connell is likely a huge part of it.

After watching his side come back from 33-0 to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 for the biggest comeback in NFL history, O'Connell was inspirational – and emotional – in his postgame locker room speech.

You can watch it below, with O'Connell getting choked up while he said the following: "When I tell my guys I love you, I mean it, from the [expletive] bottom of my heart, and that will never change. I will ride with this group, until they don't let us play any more [expletive] games."

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson was reported as saying, "All we need is five touchdowns" in the locker room at half-time, and this seems to have exemplified the belief O'Connell witnessed during the break.

"When we came in this locker room at half time, it couldn't get much worse. We couldn't have done more to allow that team to win the football game. But I just felt it. I felt each and every one of you. I felt the captains, with the Cs on your chest, understanding that we were about to go break an all time regular season or playoff record for comeback victory to win," he said.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings.