Skip to main content

Watch: The play Christian Darrisaw suffered concussion against Cowboys

Christian Darrisaw entered concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks

The Vikings will be without their top offensive lineman this Thursday after Christian Darrisaw suffered another concussion in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said after Sunday's 40-3 loss to Dallas that there Darrisaw suffered the concussion on the first play of the second quarter, whjen Dorance Armstrong Jr. bull-rushed Darrisaw on his way to one of Dallas' seven sacks.

"There was actually an impact to his helmet, to his head and neck area, that kind of caused him to immediately be pulled out of the game," O'Connell said. 

Armstrong's helmet collided with the bottom of Darrisaw's face mask, causing the Darrisaw's head to snap back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Backup tackle Blake Brandel replaced Darrisaw for the remainder of the game after that play. O'Connell hinted Sunday that there could be changes for the Patriots game, but whether it's Brandel or Oli Udoh who starts at left tackle is to be determined.

Related Articles

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Wolves debut new uniforms but where was the matching court?

By Chris Schad
Micah Nori / Katie Storm
MN Timberwolves

Wolves coach Micah Nori's halftime interviews continue to deliver

By Chris Schad
Mitch Haniger
MN Twins

Twins reportedly interested in outfielder Mitch Haniger

By Chris Schad
Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Why was Dalvin Cook called for taunting against Dallas?

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19475886
MN Vikings

Facing back-to-back elite defenses, Vikings must win the game of adjustments

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
USATSI_19482759_168397563_lowres (1)
MN Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert tells booing Timberwolves fans to 'just stay home'

By Joe Nelson
Jamison Battle
MN Gophers

Battle returns, Garcia's OT winner leads Gophers over Cal Baptist

By Chris Schad
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Big 3rd quarter fuels Timberwolves' comeback victory over Heat

By Chris Schad