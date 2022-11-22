Christian Darrisaw entered concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks

The Vikings will be without their top offensive lineman this Thursday after Christian Darrisaw suffered another concussion in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said after Sunday's 40-3 loss to Dallas that there Darrisaw suffered the concussion on the first play of the second quarter, whjen Dorance Armstrong Jr. bull-rushed Darrisaw on his way to one of Dallas' seven sacks.

"There was actually an impact to his helmet, to his head and neck area, that kind of caused him to immediately be pulled out of the game," O'Connell said.

Armstrong's helmet collided with the bottom of Darrisaw's face mask, causing the Darrisaw's head to snap back.

Backup tackle Blake Brandel replaced Darrisaw for the remainder of the game after that play. O'Connell hinted Sunday that there could be changes for the Patriots game, but whether it's Brandel or Oli Udoh who starts at left tackle is to be determined.