Watch: Kevin O'Connell delivers fiery, expletive-laden speech

Skip to main content
Watch: Vikings' Kevin O'Connell delivers fiery, expletive-laden speech

Watch: Vikings' Kevin O'Connell delivers fiery, expletive-laden speech

"I saw the look in your eye all week long that no matter what the f*** happened out there today..."

Minnesota Vikings

"I saw the look in your eye all week long that no matter what the f*** happened out there today..."

How fired up was head coach Kevin O'Connell after the Vikings stunned the Lions 28-24 on Sunday? The usually mild-mannered 37-year-old was dropping F-bombs in his impassioned postgame speech in the locker room. 

There were eight curse words in his fiery speech. Here's the transcript and video. 

Hey fellas, when we talked on Tuesday of this last week, we knew that we didn’t play our best ball last week. But not only did we have to persevere a week of preparation where you guys prepared you’re a**** off, but I saw the look in your eye all week long that no matter what the f*** happened out there today we were going to come in here for the second time with this feeling right here. 

It’s addicting, men, to come in here with you guys and see these looks on your faces knowing you just earned that s*** against a good football team we’re going to play again.

There are all kinds of things we could do better across the board, but what I love the most, as adversity hit, we could've f****** checked out. We could've looked across and said, you know what, we're doing our thing today but they ain't doing their job. Not one f****** time is that ever going to happen.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So yeah, we're 2-0 in the division and we're 2-0 at home, but we just learned a whole f****** lot more about our team and our heart than that right there. So lock this away. We got a hell of a week ahead of us. We're traveling to a different f****** continent to take this swag, this belief, this understanding of who the f*** we are as a football team and go on the road with this thing.

You guys with me?

The Vikings will leave for London later this week and play the New Orleans Saints at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on Sunday. 

Related: The micro and macro views of the Vikings are concerning

Related: Vikings PFF grades: Josh Metellus passes, Justin Jefferson fails

Related Articles

Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

Watch: Kevin O'Connell delivers fiery, expletive-laden speech

By Jonathan Harrison
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings PFF grades: Josh Metellus passes, Justin Jefferson fails

By Joe Nelson
Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Kaprizov not practicing after being hit by shot in preseason opener

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19116793
MN Vikings

The micro and macro views of the Vikings are quite different

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Screen Shot 2022-09-26 at 8.51.07 AM
MN Gophers

Why the Gophers aren't higher than 21 in the AP Top 25

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson and Kevin O'Connell
MN Vikings

5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Detroit

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19115882_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings stun Lions on Kirk Cousins's TD pass to KJ Osborn

By Joe Nelson
Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Dalvin Cook injures shoulder on butt fumble against Lions

By Joe Nelson