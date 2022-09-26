Watch: Kevin O'Connell delivers fiery, expletive-laden speech

How fired up was head coach Kevin O'Connell after the Vikings stunned the Lions 28-24 on Sunday? The usually mild-mannered 37-year-old was dropping F-bombs in his impassioned postgame speech in the locker room.

There were eight curse words in his fiery speech. Here's the transcript and video.

Hey fellas, when we talked on Tuesday of this last week, we knew that we didn’t play our best ball last week. But not only did we have to persevere a week of preparation where you guys prepared you’re a**** off, but I saw the look in your eye all week long that no matter what the f*** happened out there today we were going to come in here for the second time with this feeling right here.

It’s addicting, men, to come in here with you guys and see these looks on your faces knowing you just earned that s*** against a good football team we’re going to play again.

There are all kinds of things we could do better across the board, but what I love the most, as adversity hit, we could've f****** checked out. We could've looked across and said, you know what, we're doing our thing today but they ain't doing their job. Not one f****** time is that ever going to happen.

So yeah, we're 2-0 in the division and we're 2-0 at home, but we just learned a whole f****** lot more about our team and our heart than that right there. So lock this away. We got a hell of a week ahead of us. We're traveling to a different f****** continent to take this swag, this belief, this understanding of who the f*** we are as a football team and go on the road with this thing.

You guys with me?

The Vikings will leave for London later this week and play the New Orleans Saints at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on Sunday.

