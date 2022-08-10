What's noteworthy from the Vikings' first unofficial depth chart?

Skip to main content
What's noteworthy from the Minnesota Vikings' first unofficial depth chart?

What's noteworthy from the Minnesota Vikings' first unofficial depth chart?

Co-backup quarterbacks and some interesting depth on the offensive line.
© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Co-backup quarterbacks and some interesting depth on the offensive line.

The first unofficial depth chart of training camp was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and even though it's "unofficial" it reveals plenty of noteworthy rankings. 

Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion are listed as co-backup quarterbacks, while Jesse Davis appears to be winning the right guard battle. Garrett Bradbury is still atop the center position while Chris Reed is the backup left guard and rookie Ed Ingram is the backup right guard. 

The No. 4 receiver job may currently be in the hands of Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who is listed ahead of Bisi Johnson, Myron Mitchell and Monday night's practice standout Trishton Jackson. 

If Irv Smith Jr.'s thumb injury prevents him from playing in Sept. 11 season opener, Johnny Mundt is the backup tight end. 

On defense, Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith are listed as outside linebackers, which is their true role this season with the switch to a 3-4 base defense. 

Also of note on defense is that Cam Bynum is listed as the starting safety opposite of Harrison Smith, while rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine is Bynum's backup. Chandon Sullivan and rookie Andrew Booth Jr. are the top two backup corners behind Patrick Peterson and Cameron Dantzler. 

Offensive starters

  • QB: Kirk Cousins
  • RB: Dalvin Cook
  • FB: C.J. Ham
  • WR1: Adam Thielen
  • WR2: Justin Jefferson
  • TE: Irv Smith Jr. 
  • LT: Christian Darrisaw
  • LG: Ezra Cleveland
  • C: Garrett Bradbury
  • RG: Jesse Davis
  • RT: Brian O'Neill

Offensive backups

  • QB: Kellen Mond or Sean Mannion
  • RB: Alexander Mattison; Kene Nwangwu; Ty Chandler; Bryant Koback
  • FB: Jake Bargas
  • WR: K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette; Bisi Johnson and Myron Mitchell; Trishton Jackson OR Jalen Nailor and Dan Chisena; Albert Wilson; Thomas Hennigan and Blake Proehl (Proehl is on the Active/PUP list)
  • TE: Johnny Mundt; Ben Ellefson; Zach Davidson; Nick Muse; Shaun Beyer
  • T: Blake Brandel (LT) and Olisaemeka Udoh (RT); Vederian Lowe (LT) and Timon Parris (RT)
  • G/C: Chris Reed (LG), Austin Schlottmann (C) and Ed Ingram (RG); Kyle Hinton (LG), Josh Sokol (C) and Wyatt Davis (RG)

Defensive starters

  • RDE: Dalvin Tomlinson
  • LDE: Armon Watts
  • NT: Harrison Phillips
  • OLB: Danielle Hunter
  • OLB: Za'Darius Smith
  • ILB: Eric Kendricks
  • ILB: Jordan Hicks
  • CB: Patrick Peterson
  • CB: Cameron Dantzler
  • SS: Harrison Smith
  • FS: Cam Bynum

Defensive backups

  • DE: Jonathan Bullard and James Lynch; Jaylen Twyman and Esezi Otomewo; Jullian Taylor
  • NT: T.J. Smith; T.Y. McGill, Jr.; Tyarise Stevenson
  • OLB: Pat Jones II and D.J. Wonnum; Luiji Vilain and Janarius Robinson; Andre Mintze and Zach McCloud
  • ILB: Troy Dye (MLB) and Brian Asamoah II (WLB); Chazz Surratt (MLB) and Blake Lynch (WLB); Ryan Connelly (MLB — on Active/PUP list) and William Kwenkeu (WLB)
  • CB: Chandon Sullivan and Andrew Booth, Jr.; Kris Boyd and Akayleb Evans; Parry Nickerson and Harrison Hand; Nate Hairston and Tye Smith
  • S: Lewis Cine and Josh Metellus; Myles Dorn and Mike Brown

Special teams

  • K: Greg Joseph
  • P: Jordan Berry
  • KR: Kene Nwangwu, KJ Osborn, Ty Chandler
  • PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Nailor

