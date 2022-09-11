Skip to main content
What's the latest injury news ahead of Vikings-Packers?

What's the latest injury news ahead of Vikings-Packers?

The Packers are set to be without three starters.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers are set to be without three starters.

The Green Bay Packers are set to be without three offensive starters as they take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reports that the Packers are expected to be without left tackle David Bakhtiari with a knee injury and right tackle Elgton Jenkins due to a pectoral/knee injury.

Meanwhile Allen Lazard, who has been talked-up as Aaron Rodgers' main receiving weapon in the 2022 season, will not suit up because of an ankle injury.

On the Vikings side, Minnesota is expected to be missing first-round draft pick, safety Lewis Cine, who aggravated a knee injury this week. However, Pelissero notes he's expected to be good to go against the Eagles in Week 2.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Packers' injuries on the offensive line could be a big boon for the Vikings defense, and could provide huge opportunities to linebackers Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith to pressure Rodgers.

The Vikings and Packers get underway at 3:25 p.m. on FOX.

Related Articles

Lewis Cine
MN Vikings

What's the latest injury news ahead of Vikings-Packers?

By Adam Uren
Adrian Peterson
NFL News and Rumors

Watch: The moment Adrian Peterson is KO'd by Le'Veon Bell

By Adam Uren
Nick Gordon
MN Twins

Twins fall into another early hole, can't come back vs. Guardians

By Chris Schad
Chris Archer
MN Twins

Chris Archer leaves Saturday's start early with pectoral injury

By Chris Schad
Tanner Morgan
MN Gophers

5 things we learned in the Gophers' win over Western Illinois

By Chris Schad
Za'Darius Smith
MN Vikings

Vikings-Packers: 5 things you can count on

By Chris Schad
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Twins can’t dig out of early hole in critical loss to Guardians

By Chris Schad
Jose Miranda / Lin-Manuel Miranda
MN Twins

Jose Miranda meets up with his famous cousin, Lin-Manuel, in New York

By Chris Schad