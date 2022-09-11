What's the latest injury news ahead of Vikings-Packers?

The Green Bay Packers are set to be without three offensive starters as they take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reports that the Packers are expected to be without left tackle David Bakhtiari with a knee injury and right tackle Elgton Jenkins due to a pectoral/knee injury.

Meanwhile Allen Lazard, who has been talked-up as Aaron Rodgers' main receiving weapon in the 2022 season, will not suit up because of an ankle injury.

On the Vikings side, Minnesota is expected to be missing first-round draft pick, safety Lewis Cine, who aggravated a knee injury this week. However, Pelissero notes he's expected to be good to go against the Eagles in Week 2.

The Packers' injuries on the offensive line could be a big boon for the Vikings defense, and could provide huge opportunities to linebackers Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith to pressure Rodgers.

The Vikings and Packers get underway at 3:25 p.m. on FOX.