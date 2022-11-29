Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 13 power rankings
Believe it or not, there are only six weeks left in the regular season.
The top six in our Week 13 NFL power rankings are unchanged from Week 12, but there is a shakeup 7-10 with the Bengals and 49ers rising while the Ravens and Titans dropped.
Week 12 power rankings
- (1) Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) - Chiefs-Bengals may be the game of the week.
- (2) Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) - Defense disappeared against the Packers. Here come the Titans this week.
- (3) Dallas Cowboys (8-3) - Indy, Houston and Jacksonville on deck. 11-3 likely.
- (4) Minnesota Vikings (9-2) - Justin Jefferson vs. Sauce Gardner is the matchup of the week.
- (5) Buffalo Bills (8-3) - Belichick vs. Josh Allen on Thursday night will be fun.
- (6) Miami Dolphins (8-3) – They're 7-0 when Tua Tagovailoa is healthy.
- (10) Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) - Imagine how good they'd be if they could protect Joe Burrow, who has been sacked 33 times (third most in NFL).
- (9) San Francisco 49ers (7-4) - About to find out how good the 'Niners are against the Dolphins.
- (7) Baltimore Ravens (7-4) - All four losses in the final two minutes of the game.
- (8) Tennessee Titans (7-4) - They're 4-2 on the road and now they go to Philly.
- (12) Washington Commanders (7-5) - 6-1 in their last seven. Lone loss: Vikings.
- (11) New York Giants (7-4) - Washington, Philly, Washington, Vikings. That's their next four. They might be 7-8.
- (13) New York Jets (7-4) - Mike White scares Vikings fans more than Zach Wilson.
- (16) Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) - Next three against Raiders, Dolphins, Titans could determine their playoff fate.
- (17) New England Patriots (6-5) - Guess here is the Bills blitz the heck out of Mac Jones and win big.
- (14) Seattle Seahawks (6-5) - They should be able to stay in the hunt down the stretch. Pressure is on in L.A. this Sunday, though.
- (15) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) - They're 5-6 and leading the South. Pathetic.
- (18) Atlanta Falcons (5-7) - Played every opponent but Cincy tough this season.
- (19) Detroit Lions (4-7) - Not. Dead. Yet. Nearly beat the Bills and have played solid for a month now.
- (20) Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) - Probably going to get mauled by Dallas on Sunday night.
- (21) Green Bay Packers (4-8) - Aaron Rodgers says he's playing Sunday. It's the Bears so he'll have a great game.
- (22) New Orleans Saints (4-8) - If they beat Tampa Monday night they're still in the race for the division title. LOL.
- (23) Arizona Cardinals (4-8) - Anyone get on a jet for vacation faster than Kyler Murray? Sparing the league their misery with a bye this week.
- (25) Cleveland Browns (4-7) -Deshaun Watson returns but can he help the Browns run the table?
- (26) Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) - Playing inspired football despite being all but dead in the playoff race.
- (24) Chicago Bears (3-9) - Worst defense in the NFL? Probably.
- (29) Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) - The Kenny Pickett development tour continues this week in Atlanta.
- (30) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) - Trevor Lawrence showing a pulse? Took him long enough...
- (28) Los Angeles Rams (3-8) - Buzz, your girlfriend. Woof.
- (27) Denver Broncos (3-8) - Russell Wilson might just be bad nowadays.
- (31) Carolina Panthers (4-8) - Shockingly, they're not close to being dead in that awful NFC South.
- (32) Houston Texans (1-9-1) - Who will they take with the first pick?
