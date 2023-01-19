Skip to main content
Benched: Wild make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch against Carolina

Benched: Wild make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch against Carolina

The Wild open a four game road trip Thursday night at Carolina.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild open a four game road trip Thursday night at Carolina.

Matt Dumba will not be on the ice Thursday night when the Minnesota Wild face the Carolina Hurricanes. He'll be in the press box as a healthy scratch for the first time this season. 

Head coach Dean Evason broke the news to Dumba and the media this morning. 

“I won’t get into specifics, but he knows why he’s sitting out,” Evason told reporters. Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Dumba was surprised by the decision. 

Alex Goligoski, who has been a healthy scratch 26 times this season, will replace Dumba and be paired with Jonas Brodin for the 6 p.m. game against the Hurricanes. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dumba may be in his final days with the Wild. He's in the final year of his contract and Minnesota could wind up trading him before the March 3 deadline. 

Related: Senators, Oilers reportedly interested in trading for Matt Dumba

Related Articles

Matt Dumba
MN Wild

Benched: Wild make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch against Carolina

By Joe Nelson
a652f45c-f7f9-4cf7-a589-23ef3237b66e_2020x1484
MN Vikings

Run it back or rebuild? That's still unclear after Vikings' end-of-year press conference

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Nikola Jokic
MN Timberwolves

Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets' rally over Timberwolves

By Chris Schad
Nikola Jokic / Naz Reid
MN Timberwolves

Watch: Refs overturn Nikola Jokic's elbow on Naz Reid

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19797991
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: The joy, success and disappointment of the 2022 Vikings

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings expect Cousins to return, have had initial talks with Jefferson

By Jonathan Harrison
Ed Donatell
MN Vikings

Kevin O'Connell non-committal on Ed Donatell's return

By Jonathan Harrison
Tim Brewster
MN Gophers

Video of ex-Gophers coach Tim Brewster has gone viral

By Joe Nelson