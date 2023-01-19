Benched: Wild make Matt Dumba a healthy scratch against Carolina

Matt Dumba will not be on the ice Thursday night when the Minnesota Wild face the Carolina Hurricanes. He'll be in the press box as a healthy scratch for the first time this season.

Head coach Dean Evason broke the news to Dumba and the media this morning.

“I won’t get into specifics, but he knows why he’s sitting out,” Evason told reporters. Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Dumba was surprised by the decision.

Alex Goligoski, who has been a healthy scratch 26 times this season, will replace Dumba and be paired with Jonas Brodin for the 6 p.m. game against the Hurricanes.

Dumba may be in his final days with the Wild. He's in the final year of his contract and Minnesota could wind up trading him before the March 3 deadline.

Related: Senators, Oilers reportedly interested in trading for Matt Dumba