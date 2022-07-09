Skip to main content
Bruce Boudreau meets WWE superstar Kevin Owens and promptly loses his mind

Bruce Boudreau meets WWE superstar Kevin Owens and promptly loses his mind

The former Wild head coach was greeted by the WWE superstar during the NHL Draft.

NHL Network

The former Wild head coach was greeted by the WWE superstar during the NHL Draft.

Few of us will get the chance to meet our idols, but for Bruce Boudreau, he got his opportunity during the NHL Draft.

The former Minnesota Wild and current Vancouver Canucks head coach was an analyst for the NHL Network during the draft and was in the middle of the fifth round when he was surprised by WWE superstar Kevin Owens.

Boudreau is a long-time wrestling fan and when he was hired by the Canucks last December, he brought a WWE Championship belt into the locker room to celebrate the player of the game.

He was later asked about his top-five wrestlers of all-time and Owens was second on the list behind Bret "The Hitman" Hart – unsurprisingly, both are fellow Canadians.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So when the former Universal Champion made his way to the desk, Boudreau turned beet red with excitement.

"I was sitting in a box up there and figured I'd say 'hi'," Owens joked.

From there, Boudreau's wrestling fan came out. He asked Owens when he was going to return from his current injury and when he was getting his title shot. After fumbling over his words, he even offered to become Owens' new manager calling himself "The new Lou Albano."

After meeting on-air, the two stopped for a photo opportunity, which was a thrill for a coach that has 1,041 regular-season wins.

In the end, it appears that Boudreau made a new friend, but with Owens' history in the ring, he might want to be careful.

Related Articles

Bruce Boudreau
MN Wild

Bruce Boudreau meets WWE superstar Kevin Owens, loses his mind

By Chris Schad32 seconds ago
Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Watch: Byron Buxton crashes into the wall to make an amazing catch

By Chris Schad1 hour ago
Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

The Athletic’s Michael Russo says Kaprizov denied entry to U.S.

By Chris Schad1 hour ago
Andrew Wiggins
MN Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins finally figures out rebounding is important

By Chris Schad4 hours ago
Cam Talbot
MN Wild

After Fleury's signing, is Cam Talbot set to leave the Wild?

By Adam Uren10 hours ago
Jimmy Snuggerud
MN Gophers

Minnesotans Jimmy Snuggerud, Sam Rinzel selected in 1st round of NHL Draft

By Chris Schad12 hours ago
Liam Ohgren
MN Wild

Wild select Liam Ohgren, Danila Yurov in 1st round of NHL Draft

By Chris SchadJul 7, 2022
Logan Cooley
MN Gophers

Coyotes select Gophers commit Logan Cooley 3rd overall in NHL Draft

By Chris SchadJul 7, 2022