Skip to main content
Ex-Wild player Ian Cole suspended amid sexual abuse allegations

Ex-Wild player Ian Cole suspended amid sexual abuse allegations

Cole denies allegations of sexual abuse
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Cole denies allegations of sexual abuse

Ian Cole has been suspended by the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning after a woman accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager in high school. 

Cole, who played for the Minnesota Wild in 2020-21 and signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Tampa Bay in July, has denied the allegations. 

"I was groomed by Ian Cole for four years, starting when I was a minor in high school," his accuser, Emily Smith, announced on Twitter

She said Cole was in the NHL at the time and was "well aware of my age and that I was a teen in high school" – adding that Cole would frequently "pressure" her into sexual activities and that she was a "minor in high school" when she had her first sexual encounter with Cole. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cole issued a statement through his agent denying the allegations. 

“I take the allegations made against me today in an anonymous tweet very seriously,” Cole's statement to the Associated Press said. “I look forward to clearing my name and demonstrating to the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are unfounded.”

The Lightning have suspended Cole pending the investigation, saying they take the report "very seriously."

Cole played for the Carolina Hurricanes last season and prior to his one year in Minnesota he played five years in St. Louis, four years with Pittsburgh, one season with Columbus and three years in Colorado. 

Related Articles

Ian Cole
MN Wild

Ex-Wild player Ian Cole suspended amid sexual abuse allegations

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2022-10-09 at 6.48.18 PM
MN Vikings

Learning nothing from history, Bears' Vildor mocked 'Skol' chant

By Adam Uren
USATSI_19205498
MN Vikings

5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over the Bears

By Adam Uren
Jaylon Johnson
MN Vikings

Vikings make life tough, squeeze by Bears 29-22

By Adam Uren
Aaron Rodgers
MN Vikings

Are Packers on verge of free fall as Vikings ascend?

By Joe Nelson
Jaylon Johnson
MN Vikings

Vikings-Bears Sunday injury updates: Chicago down top CB

By Joe Nelson
Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings-Bears: 5 things you can count on

By Chris Schad
Kyler Murray
MN Vikings

Ranking Vikings' remaining opponents hardest to easiest

By Joe Nelson