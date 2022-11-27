Kaprizov extends points streak as Wild down Coyotes

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists to extend his points streak to a career-high nine games and the Minnesota Wild rolled over the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 Sunday afternoon in St. Paul.

Kaprizov's 13th goal of the season put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 8:08 of the first period and Sam Steel made it 2-0 just over four minutes into the second period.

The Wild carried a 2-1 lead into the third and 36 seconds into the period Jared Spurgeon scored to make it a 3-1 game. Matt Boldy's power-play goal boosted the lead to 4-1 with 13:27 to play.

Arizona cut the deficit in half with 3:18 remaining and then pulled their goal and scored again to make it a 4-3 game with 1:48 to go, but the Wild held on for the win in regulation.