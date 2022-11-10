Kaprizov, Wild end scoring drought with win over Ducks

One night after getting ejected for high-sticking Drew Doughty in the face, Kirill Kaprizov erupted with a career-high nine shots on goal – two that went in – to lead the Minnesota Wild to a much-needed 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Kaprizov, who avoided a suspension for the hit to Doughty's face, ended Minnesota's scoreless streak at 159 minutes, 45 seconds when he redirected a shot into the net 13 seconds into a power play with 3:23 left in the second period.

Minnesota went up 2-1 at 1:41 in the third period on a goal by Matt Dumba, and Kaprizov's second of the night made it 3-1 when the Wild were on a 5-on-3 power play less than two minute later.

Kaprizov is up to 10 goals in 13 games this season. That's tied for third in the NHL behind Bo Horvat's 12 and Connor McDavid's 14 goals.

Joseph Cramarossa, called up from the Iowa Wild earlier this week, gave the Wild a 4-1 lead with 9:18 left in the third.

Filip Gustavsson got his first win with since being traded to the Wild last April. He stopped 31 of 32 shots, including 11 when the Ducks were on the power play.

Up next: Wild at Seattle, 9 p.m. Friday