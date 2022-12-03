Skip to main content
Kaprizov's late goal fuels Wild to shootout win over Ducks

Kaprizov's late goal fuels Wild to shootout win over Ducks

The best player on the ice came through when the Minnesota Wild needed him most as Kirill Kaprizov scored the tying goal with 2:35 left in the third period, extending his goal streak to five games and his points streak to 11 games. 

Without Kaprizov's late-game heroics, Minnesota would've been only the second team to lose in regulation to the Ducks this season. Anaheim had just six wins entering Saturday, three of them in overtime and two that went to a shootout. 

In overtime, Jared Spurgeon saved the day with a diving play to stop a breakaway opportunity for Troy Terry, and the Wild wound up killing a 2-minute hooking penalty on Kaprizov to force the game to a shootout.

The Ducks scored twice in the power play – a remarkable feat considering it's only the sixth game this season that Anaheim has tallied a goal on the power play. 

Calen Addison and Connor Dewar scored in the first period and the Wild carried a 2-1 lead into the second period, but Anaheim won the middle frame with goals from Cam Fowler and Trevor Zegras, taking a 3-2 lead into the third. 

Joel Eriksson Ek's power-play goal tied the game 3-3 a little over five minutes into the third, but with 9:24 to go Troy Terry netted Anaheim's second power-play goal to give the Ducks a 4-3 lead. 

Up next: Wild at Dallas, 2 p.m. Sunday

