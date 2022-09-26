Kaprizov not practicing after being hit by shot in preseason opener

Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said Kirill Kaprizov was fine after taking a shot off his skate Sunday, but his absence from practice Monday morning raises a tiny bit of concern about the young superstar.

Kaprizov, who had a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 3-2 overtime win over Colorado in the preseason opener, took a Freddie Gaudreau shot off his ankle/foot. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Kaprizov didn't want to leave the game but the Wild forced him to stop playing as a precaution.

And Kaprizov was not practicing Monday, though it's unclear at this point if it was a scheduled rest day or something to do with being hit by the puck.

Without Kaprizov in the three-on-three overtime, the Wild gave rookie Marco Rossi, the 21-year-old who was the ninth overall pick in the 2020 draft, a chance and he dazzled on the game-winning assist to Ryan Hartman.

"Clearly, just a tremendous pass. That's what he does," said Evason. He looked and/or played like he belongs."

"I'm more ready," Rossi said. "I just try to prove to everyone that I belong here."

The Wild have six more preseason game to go and Evason said it's a good bet that Rossi will play in at least three more, while veteran players and stars like Kaprizov probably won't play in more than three games.

The regular season begins Oct. 13 when the Wild host the New York Rangers.

