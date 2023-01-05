Kaprizov scores twice, fills the highlight reel in Wild's win over Lightning

The Minnesota Wild provided plenty of highlights and had room for more as they made it look easy in a 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

The Wild's win was fueled by Calen Addison who recorded his second career three-point game which began with an assist on Joel Eriksson Ek's 13th goal of the season that put Minnesota on the board.

With the Wild going into the second period up 1-0, it was Kirill Kaprizov's turn to hit the highlight reel, redirecting a pass from Matt Boldy between his legs and into the back of the net to put Minnesota ahead 2-0.

Addison and Sam Steel scored goals sandwiched around a Brayden Point power play goal to give Minnesota a 4-1 lead, but the biggest highlights came from some of the shots that didn't go in the net.

Mats Zuccarello nearly scored off a pass from Kaprizov, but his shot hit both posts and the crossbar before going into the pads of Lightning goalie Brian Elliott.

Kaprizov also tried to break the internet late in the second period, going forehand, backhand and between the legs on a shot that hit the crossbar.

Kaprizov made up for it with an empty-net goal late in the third period but Filip Gustavsson, who made 34 saves to earn the win, left the game after suffering an undisclosed injury in the closing minutes.

Still, the Wild earned their 10th straight win over the Lightning in St. Paul and improved to 22-13-2 on the season. Minnesota will travel to face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.