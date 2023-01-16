Matt Boldy signs 7-year contract extension with Wild

Skip to main content
Matt Boldy signs 7-year contract extension with Minnesota Wild

Boldy will be in a Wild sweater for years to come.
© Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Boldy is getting a healthy raise and will be in a Minnesota Wild uniform for a long time. 

The team announced Monday morning that Boldy has agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension. Without the deal, Boldy was set to become a restricted free agent this summer. 

”I think Matt’s got a lot of ability to make plays. We want him to shoot the puck more. I think he tries to get too cute at times, but that’s what playmakers do. You’ve got to reel them back in. This is a fancy league for very few players, very few, like three. Everybody else, you’ve got to simplify and be a little more direct," Wild general manager Bill Guerin said Saturday.

"I think Matt, when he’s more direct in his game, when he’s using his big frame, when he’s shooting the puck, is at his best. The plays will be there for him.”

Boldy has 12 goals and 17 assists in 42 games this season. 

Minnesota still has work to do as Calen Addison, Brandon Duhaime, Filip Gustavsson, Mason Shaw and Sam Steel are also due to become restricted agents, while Freddy Gaudreau and Ryan Reaves will become unrestricted free agents. 

The Wild are back in action Tuesday against the Washington Capitals. 

