Murray's save on Kaprizov gives Toronto win over Wild

A sliding save by Matt Murray stopped a blistering shot from Kirill Kaprizov with 13 seconds left and Toronto staved off a comeback bid by the Minnesota Wild, winning 4-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Friday afternoon.

Minnesota's empty-net goal with 3:34 left in regulation cut the deficit to 4-3. It was 6-on-5 and Mats Zuccarello didn't miss the open net after Murray stopped Kaprizov's shot.

But there was no rebound to be had when Kaprizov unleashed a rocket in the waning seconds of the game, and it was the last shot the Wild would get as their three-game win streak came to an end.

Murray made 25 saves for the Maple Leafs while Marc-Andre Fleury, fresh off the injured list, stopped 24 of 28 shots for the Wild.

Kaprizov's 12th goal of the season – a power-play goal – tied the score 1-1 midway through the first period, but Zach Aston-Reese made it 2-1 Toronto just 42 seconds later.

The Wild and Leafs traded goals in the second period, with Matt Boldy netting Minnesota's and Cal Jarnkrok scoring for the Leafs. Toronto took a 4-2 lead on William Nylander's 11th goal of the season with 7:37 left in the third period.

Minnesota falls to 9-9-2 this season and they are 4-6-1 at home.