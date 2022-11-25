Murray's save on Kaprizov gives Toronto win over Wild

Skip to main content
Matt Murray's save on Kirill Kaprizov gives Toronto win over Wild

An unbelievable save kept the Wild from tying the game in the final seconds.
© Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

A sliding save by Matt Murray stopped a blistering shot from Kirill Kaprizov with 13 seconds left and Toronto staved off a comeback bid by the Minnesota Wild, winning 4-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Friday afternoon. 

Minnesota's empty-net goal with 3:34 left in regulation cut the deficit to 4-3. It was 6-on-5 and Mats Zuccarello didn't miss the open net after Murray stopped Kaprizov's shot. 

But there was no rebound to be had when Kaprizov unleashed a rocket in the waning seconds of the game, and it was the last shot the Wild would get as their three-game win streak came to an end. 

Murray made 25 saves for the Maple Leafs while Marc-Andre Fleury, fresh off the injured list, stopped 24 of 28 shots for the Wild. 

Kaprizov's 12th goal of the season – a power-play goal – tied the score 1-1 midway through the first period, but Zach Aston-Reese made it 2-1 Toronto just 42 seconds later. 

The Wild and Leafs traded goals in the second period, with Matt Boldy netting Minnesota's and Cal Jarnkrok scoring for the Leafs. Toronto took a 4-2 lead on William Nylander's 11th goal of the season with 7:37 left in the third period. 

Minnesota falls to 9-9-2 this season and they are 4-6-1 at home. 

