Skip to main content
Report: Minnesota Wild trade Kevin Fiala to Los Angeles Kings

Report: Minnesota Wild trade Kevin Fiala to Los Angeles Kings

Sounds like Kevin Fiala will be traded within the week.

© Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Sounds like Kevin Fiala will be traded within the week.

After setting career highs with 33 goals and 52 assists last season, the Minnesota Wild have traded forward Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. 

Russo says Minnesota will receive L.A.'s 2022 first-round pick and Golden Gophers captain Brock Faber, who was drafted 45th overall by the Kings in 2020. Los Angeles owns the No. 19 pick in the first round, with Minnesota picking 24th. 

Russo's trade report comes on the heels of reports earlier in the day in which he said Fiala "is possibly in his final week on the [Minnesota Wild]," while NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said Wednesday on SportsNet 590 that Wild GM Bill Guerin may be motivated to strike a deal. 

"I had a couple of texts this morning saying 'start looking into it," said Friedman about Fiala rumors. "There's definitely been a lot of talk around him.

"I got a lot more than normal of Fiala today, so I think there's definitely some momentum there," Friedman added. "I think Bill Guerin – I haven't spoken to Guerin or anything like that – he's not saying anything, but there's definitely a feeling out there that he's motivated to make the move and he's just trying to line it up."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Friedman speculated that New Jersey, Los Angeles, Ottawa and maybe Buffalo make the most sense as trade partners for the Wild. 

In terms of timing, the NHL Draft is just eight days away, and this is often the time rumors heat up before teams begin making trades before and during the summer draft. 

Fiala scored a career-best 33 goals and 52 assists, finishing second on the Wild with 85 points (trailing only Kirill Kaprizov). 

Related: Can the Wild get a top-10 pick for Kevin Fiala?

Related: Fiala appears to say goodbye to Wild fans on Instagram

Related Articles

Kevin Fiala
MN Wild

Report: Minnesota Wild trade Kevin Fiala to Los Angeles Kings

By Joe Nelson10 minutes ago
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Quarterback timelines in the new age of QB movement

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider7 hours ago
Moriah Jefferson
MN Lynx

Jefferson records first triple-double in Lynx history to crush Wings

By Chris Schad17 hours ago
Jorge Polanco
MN Twins

Polanco, Winder return to help Twins split doubleheader in Cleveland

By Chris Schad18 hours ago
USATSI_17699554_168397563_lowres (1)
MN Timberwolves

Report: Prince signs 2-year contract to stay with Wolves

By Joe Nelson18 hours ago
Emilio Pagan
MN Twins

Twins bullpen melts down, Guardians win first game of doubleheader

By Chris Schad23 hours ago
Jefferson, Thielen
MN Vikings

Evaluating Super Bowl windows and how far the Vikings are from theirs

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple InsiderJun 28, 2022
Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Buxton, Arraez need help to advance in MLB All-Star voting

By Chris SchadJun 28, 2022