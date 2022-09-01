What makes Sam Steel so interesting to the Wild?

After months of speculation, the Minnesota Wild finally signed Sam Steel this week. A one-year, $825,000 contract isn't something that creates shockwaves throughout the NHL, but the 24-year-old brings a layer of intrigue that makes him a low-risk, high-reward addition.

Steel is a junior hockey legend in Canada thanks to his dominating performance with the Regina Pats. In 258 career games, Steel racked up 338 points including 123 goals and 215 assists but hit another level during the 2016-17 season.

In 66 games, Steel led the WHL with 131 points (50 G, 81 A) and was selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the 30th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. After one more season in juniors, Steel made the opening night roster for Anaheim to begin the season before being sent to the AHL.

Steel tore it up with the San Diego Gulls, recording 41 points (20 G, 21 A) in 53 games before returning to the Ducks and recording his first career hat trick on Mar. 26, 2019.

At 20 years old, Steel looked destined to become a star but things didn't pan out that way. Over the past three seasons, Steel has just 56 points (18 G, 36 A) in 175 games. He also became a liability on the ice, logging a minus-17 rating in 68 games last season.

With the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, Mason McTavish, set to make his debut next season, the Ducks non-tendered Steel, making him a free agent and paving his way to Minnesota.

The Wild have long been searching for an elite center but even if Steel is just solid, his arrival could pay huge dividends.

According to Michael Russo's latest depth chart at The Athletic, the Wild are locked in with Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek as their top two centers. Frederick Gaudreau is also expected to make the team on the third line, leaving Steel to battle 2020 first-round pick, Marco Rossi, for the final spot.

Rossi was tied for the team lead with 53 points (18 G, 35 A) with the Iowa Wild last season but Steel's arrival brings some competition. It also pushes Gaudreau to repeat last season's performance, where he put up 44 points (14 G, 30 A) in 76 games.

If both players are able to hold off Steel, he'll need to clear waivers to return to the AHL, but the investment is worth the upside and could create some much-needed depth at center.