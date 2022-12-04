Skip to main content
Wild blow giant lead, beat Stars in shootout

Kirill Kaprizov has scored a goal in six straight games.
© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Eriksson's goal 29 seconds into the third period gave the Minnesota Wild a 5-1 lead Sunday in Dallas, but the Stars roared back to the tie the game only to fall to the Wild 6-5 in a shootout – Minnesota's second shootout win in as many days. 

Here's how the shootout went, with the Wild winning by going 3-for-3. 

  • Dallas: Jason Robertson – goal
  • Mats Zuccarello – goal
  • Dallas: Joel Pavelski – goal
  • Minnesota: Kirill Kaprizov – goal
  • Dallas: Roope Hintz – missed the net
  • Minnesota: Freddy Gaudreau – goal

Kirill Kaprizov gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal late in the first period. That extends his points streak to 12 games and is the sixth consecutive game he's scored a goal. 

Roope Hintz tied the game 1-1 in the second before Minnesota scored three times in a span of 2 minutes, 50 seconds to take a 4-1 lead into the third. Those three goals came from Connor Dewar, Jake Middleton and Jordan Greenway. Dewar's goal was shorthanded on one of the four successful Wild penalty kills. 

After Eriksson's Ek goal put the Wild up 5-1, the wheels fell off for the Wild. 

Hintz, Jason Robertson and Mason Marchment scored in a span of 2 minutes, 43 seconds to cut the deficit to 5-4. And Hintz completed the hat trick when the Stars had their goalie pulled with 2:11 left in the third period. 

Up next: Wild at Calgary, 7 p.m. Wednesday

