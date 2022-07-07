Skip to main content
Wild brings back Jacob Middleton on a 3-year deal

Wild brings back Jacob Middleton on a 3-year deal

The 26-year old will make an average annual value of $2.45 million through the 2024-25 season.

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The 26-year old will make an average annual value of $2.45 million through the 2024-25 season.

The Minnesota Wild announced on Wednesday that they have signed Jacob Middleton to a three-year, $7.35 million contract that will keep the defenseman in Minnesota through the 2024-25 season.

Middleton, who was a restricted free agent, will make an average of $2.45 million per season over the life of the contract and will help add some physicality to the Minnesota blue line.

The 26-year-old was acquired in a Mar. 21 trade with the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Kaapo Kakhonen and a fourth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. In 21 games with the Wild, he tallied one goal and and four assists along with a plus-7 rating and 13 penalty minutes.

Middleton's deal leaves the Wild with $4.93 million in cap space and seals up another roster spot as the Wild hold the 19th and 24th overall picks in the first round of tomorrow night's draft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Jacob Middleton
MN Wild

Wild brings back Jacob Middleton on a 3-year deal

By Chris Schad14 seconds ago
Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert on Timberwolves: 'I came here to win a championship'

By Chris Schad54 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers
MN Twins

Twins lead five times, but still lose to White Sox

By Chris Schad1 hour ago
Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild release 2022-23 regular season schedule

By Chris Schad2 hours ago
Aerial Powers
MN Lynx

Aerial Powers posts double-double, Lynx beat WNBA's best in Chicago

By Chris Schad3 hours ago
Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Unconfirmed reports from Russia spark speculation about Kirill Kaprizov

By Adam Uren7 hours ago
Alex Kirilloff
MN Twins

Twins slug five homers, demolish White Sox

By Chris Schad20 hours ago
Chris Archer
MN Twins

Twins place Archer on injured list, Winder to start vs. White Sox

By Chris SchadJul 5, 2022