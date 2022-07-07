Wild brings back Jacob Middleton on a 3-year deal

The Minnesota Wild announced on Wednesday that they have signed Jacob Middleton to a three-year, $7.35 million contract that will keep the defenseman in Minnesota through the 2024-25 season.

Middleton, who was a restricted free agent, will make an average of $2.45 million per season over the life of the contract and will help add some physicality to the Minnesota blue line.

The 26-year-old was acquired in a Mar. 21 trade with the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Kaapo Kakhonen and a fourth-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. In 21 games with the Wild, he tallied one goal and and four assists along with a plus-7 rating and 13 penalty minutes.

Middleton's deal leaves the Wild with $4.93 million in cap space and seals up another roster spot as the Wild hold the 19th and 24th overall picks in the first round of tomorrow night's draft.