Wild get first win on Kirill Kaprizov's overtime winner

Winless no more.

Kirill Kaprizov put the Minnesota Wild in the win column for the first time this season when he scored the game-winning goal in overtime for a 4-3 victory Thursday night in St. Paul.

Kaprizov netted the winning goal when the Wild had a 4-on-3 advantage after Kaprizov drew a penalty. Minnesota maintained possession of the puck and the delayed penalty gave Kaprizov enough time to rip a shot into the back of the net to stop a three-game slide to start the season. Kaprizov finished with a goal and two assists.

Regardless of the outcome, the most important result may have been goalie Marc-Andre Fleury returning to form. Fleury allowed 11 goals in four periods to start the season but was on point against the Canucks with 23 saves. Of the three goals he allowed, two were forgivable and he made a number of highlight-reel saves.

The Wild dominated the first six minutes of the game, keeping the puck for the majority of that stretch in the offensive zone. The pressure led to a goal from Mats Zuccarello 4:37 into the opening period, only to have the Canucks come back with a pair of goals – Bo Harvat at 7:58 and Nils Harman at 16:47 – to take a 2-1 lead.

Sam Steel's second goal in a Wild uniform tied the score 2-2 at the 19:00 mark.

Minnesota, without Jordan Greenway to start the second period because of an upper-body injury sustained in his first game back from offseason shoulder surgery, fell behind 3-2 when Vancouver's Dakota Joshua flipped in a goal after a pair of brilliant saves by Marc-Andre Fleury.

Zuccarello is already up to four goals on the season while Kaprizov and Calen Addison have racked four and five assists, respectively.