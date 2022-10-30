Wild lose in Detroit; Dumba shot hits Luff in the face

Skip to main content
Wild lose in Detroit; Matt Dumba shot hits Matt Luff in the face

Detroit's Matt Luff took a puck to the face and had to leave the game.
Kirill Kaprizov's goal 88 seconds into the game was all the Minnesota Wild could muster in a 2-1 loss to Detroit Saturday night in the Motor City. 

The loss ends the Wild's four game points streak while the Red Wings snapped their three-game losing streak. Minnesota is now 3-4-1 entering Sunday's fifth and final game of a long road trip in Chicago. 

Leading 1-0, Lucas Raymond beat Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson to tie the game 1-1 with 3:09 left in the first period. And it was Raymond giving the Red Wings the 2-1 lead on a power-play goal with just 5 seconds left in the second period. 

Detroit blocked 19 shots, including one by Matt Huff. The problem was that it was a shot from Matt Dumba that deflected off Huff's stick and hit him in the face. The slow-motion replay shows Huff's mouthguard flying out of his mouth as he crashed to the ice, then shedding his gloves, covering his mouth and going to the locker room. 

Up next: Wild at Blackhawks, Sunday at 6 p.m. 

