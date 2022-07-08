Skip to main content
Wild select Liam Ohgren, Danila Yurov in 1st round of NHL Draft

Wild select Liam Ohgren, Danila Yurov in 1st round of NHL Draft

The Wild picked up a pair of forwards to kick off their 2022 class

ESPN

The Wild picked up a pair of forwards to kick off their 2022 class

The Minnesota Wild added two forwards in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, selecting Swedish winger Liam Öhgren with the 19th overall pick and Russian wing Danila Yurov with the 24th overall pick.

Öhgren ranked 28th on The Athletic's final draft board and recorded 58 points (33 G, 25 A) for Djurgardens IF last season. The 18-year-old has a knack for finding the back of the net and Chris Pronman projected him as a top-nine forward that could provide depth for the Wild.

"Calling Öhgren a goal scorer isn’t a novel observation given his stats this season but he’s shown he can score goals in a variety of ways," Pronman wrote. "He has great hands and can create offense through his skill. He generates a lot of offense around the high-percentage areas because of his strength and competitiveness." 

"Öhgren also has a shot that can score from range. He’s smart enough with the puck to move it well but is more of a shooter and worker than a playmaker."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Wild doubled up on forwards later in the first round by taking Yurov, who ranked 10th on The Athletic's draft board. He scored 13 goals and 12 assists in 23 games for Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk of the KHL last season and is known for his skills with the puck.

"Yurov can make plays but I wouldn’t call his playmaking as dynamic as his stickhandling," Pronman wrote. "He’s not overly physical but Yurov works hard to create turnovers and can kill penalties. He projects as a quality top-six winger."

Adding both forwards should help the Wild, who traded Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings earlier this offseason. By adding younger, dynamic talent, the Wild should be able to navigate their salary cap issues and remain a competitive team in the Western Conference.

Related Articles

Liam Ohgren
MN Wild

Wild select Liam Ohgren, Danila Yurov in 1st round of NHL Draft

By Chris Schad33 minutes ago
Logan Cooley
MN Gophers

Coyotes select Gophers commit Logan Cooley 3rd overall in NHL Draft

By Chris Schad2 hours ago
Marc-Andre Fleury
MN Wild

Wild re-sign Marc-Andre Fleury to two-year deal

By Chris Schad3 hours ago
Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman reacts to Kaprizov/Russia reports

By Chris Schad4 hours ago
Matt Wallner
MN Twins

Forest Lake's Matt Wallner, Spencer Steer to represent Twins in MLB Futures Game

By Chris Schad5 hours ago
Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Brian Murphy: Wild aren't panicking about Kaprizov, but they should be

By Brian Murphy7 hours ago
Marc-Andre Fleury
MN Wild

Fleury's Wild future up in the air amid conflicting reports

By Adam Uren10 hours ago
Jacob Middleton
MN Wild

Wild brings back Jacob Middleton on a 3-year deal

By Chris SchadJul 6, 2022