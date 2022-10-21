Skip to main content
Wild's Brandon Duhaime bloodies Vancouver's Riley Stillman in fight

Wild's Brandon Duhaime bloodies Vancouver's Riley Stillman in fight

Stillman tracked down Duhaime for a fight and lost.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

SportsNet

Stillman tracked down Duhaime for a fight and lost.

Knuckles on the right hand of Brandon Duhaime crashed full speed into the face of Riley Stillman Thursday night, leaving the Vancouver Canucks defenseman bloody and in need of medical care. 

Stillman started the altercation after Duhaime put a big check on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs. Stillman tracked Duhaime down and they dropped gloves, with Stillman taking multiple punches before he was thrown to the ice. 

Duhaime gave him a pat on the back and Stillman went immediately down the tunnel to the locker room and didn't return to the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"No, I don't have any," Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau said when asked for an update on Stillman after the game. 

Ironically, Duhaime and Stillman fought when the Wild played the Blackhawks in the preseason Oct. 6. The next day Stillman was traded to the Canucks. 

The Wild beat the Canucks 4-3 in overtime. Full recap here

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022-10-21 at 8.02.46 AM
MN Wild

Wild's Duhaime bloodies Vancouver's Stillman in fight

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19266013_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Wild get first win on Kirill Kaprizov's overtime winner

By Joe Nelson
Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Jordan Greenway injured in first game back with Wild

By Joe Nelson
Kyler Murray
MN Vikings

Vikings should have no trouble improving to 7-1 after bye

By Jonathan Harrison
Josh Allen
MN Vikings

Re-ranking the Vikings' most difficult remaining opponents

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19262599_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Wolves reaction: Gobert factor, rotation, potential and collapse

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson, Randy Moss
MN Vikings

Moss vs. Jefferson, 2021 vs. 2022 and Super Bowl standards

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Matt Boldy, Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Brian Murphy: Suddenly there is drama in the State of Hockey

By Brian Murphy