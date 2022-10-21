Wild's Duhaime bloodies Vancouver's Stillman in fight

Knuckles on the right hand of Brandon Duhaime crashed full speed into the face of Riley Stillman Thursday night, leaving the Vancouver Canucks defenseman bloody and in need of medical care.

Stillman started the altercation after Duhaime put a big check on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs. Stillman tracked Duhaime down and they dropped gloves, with Stillman taking multiple punches before he was thrown to the ice.

Duhaime gave him a pat on the back and Stillman went immediately down the tunnel to the locker room and didn't return to the game.

"No, I don't have any," Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau said when asked for an update on Stillman after the game.

Ironically, Duhaime and Stillman fought when the Wild played the Blackhawks in the preseason Oct. 6. The next day Stillman was traded to the Canucks.

The Wild beat the Canucks 4-3 in overtime. Full recap here.