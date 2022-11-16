Wild's scoring woes continue in loss to Nashville

When Frederick Gaudreau scored 34 seconds into the third period it looked like the Minnesota Wild was brewing a comeback but that's all they got in a 2-1 road loss to the Nashville Predators.

Minnesota gave up two goals in a span of 44 seconds in the first period and held back the Predators from then on, but the offense sputtered in the biggest moments, going 0-for-5 on the power play including a goose egg on a four-minute double-minor.

Worse was the meager eight shots the Wild totals on five power plays, accentuating the scoring issues the Wild has had over the past six games, where they've scored a total of eight goals, four of them coming in one game.

"We played a real strong hockey game. Their power play scored, ours didn't not," said Wild coach Dean Evason.

The Wild was ninth in the NHL on the power play (24%) entering the game, but Nashville's eighth-ranked penalty kill proved the better of the two for at least one night.

Nashville's two goals 44 seconds apart came from former Wild winger Nino Neiderreiter and then Matt Duchene. Duchene's goal was just seconds into a power play.

Despite the loss, the Wild can take some solace knowing their penalty kill remains red-hot. Duchene's goal is the only one allowed by the Wild in their last 20 penalty kills in the last five games.

Up next: Wild vs. Penguins, Thursday at 7 p.m.