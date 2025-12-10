10-sack Ivy League EDGE enters college football transfer portal after first-ever playoff run

It's a bittersweet day for Yale Bulldogs football fans. Yes, the school made its first ever postseason run in 2025 and largely thanks to one of their defensive stars. However, just days after Yale's run in the FCS playoffs ended, one of the Ivy League's best EDGE rushers decided to enter the transfer portal.

Yale took down unbeaten Harvard in perhaps the most important edition of their historic rivalry matchup in decades this November, since actual postseason football was on line for the first time this century. Prior to 2025, the Ivy League did not participate in any added playoff. Well, they finally did in 2025, and Yale even won a round in the FCS playoffs, beating Youngstown State in a 43-42 shootout to advance and face 2-seed Montana State, who dispatched the Bulldogs, 21-13.

The Bulldogs' top defender during that run? Ezekiel Larry, who has unfortunately announced his intention to enter the transfer portal following a terrific run to end his 2025 campaign. On the season, Larry posted 12 tackles for loss plus an astounding 10.5 sacks, which placed him ninth in the FCS ranks in total sacks for 2025. For his career, Larry has 16.5 sacks.

Ezekiel Larry eyes return to FBS

Ezekiel Larry also posted a total of 48 tackles on the year, assisted and solo. Plus, he's seen the FBS ranks before. Larry did attend Yale out of high school, but after a 2023 season that featured six sacks and three alone against Harvard in a marquee performance, Larry transferred out and found a Mountain West home in San Diego State.

However, Larry totaled just two tackles and zero sacks across seven games played for the Aztecs. Essentially, his first venture into FSB waters just didn't go well. So, Larry backtracked to Yale, put together another terrific year at the lower level to help lead his Bulldogs on their first postseason run, and is now back in the portal and likely hoping that he's equipped to handle the big stage much better this time around.

On3's expansive database did not rate Ezekiel Larry when he came out of high school. Instead, once he transferred away from SDSU and back to Yale, On3 noted that he was a three-star transfer and just outside the top-1,500 among their portal player rankings. Even though, the year before, when he first left Yale, Larry was in the top-1,000 and in the 800-range. Now, he seems a lock to wind up in the top 300. You just don't see double-digit sack totals all that often.

