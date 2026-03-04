No. 1 Transfer Portal QB Criticized: 'He Can Lose You Some Games'

The movement of high-profile quarterbacks through the transfer portal has become the defining feature of the college football offseason. These players function as the primary drivers of program momentum and financial investment.

Texas Tech recently secured the commitment of former Cincinnati starter Brendan Sorsby to lead their offense in 2026. While Sorsby enters Lubbock with significant expectations, a recent survey of college football staffers reveals a divide in how the industry views his consistency.

The Red Raiders are betting heavily on Sorsby's dual-threat capabilities to elevate them within a wide-open Big 12. However, anonymous evaluators suggest that his aggressive style comes with inherent risks that could impact the win-loss column.

Brendan Sorsby transfer portal evaluation from college football staffer

In a recent analysis by The Athletic, several anonymous staffers from across the country provided feedback on the top signal-callers available in the portal. One SEC staffer labeled Sorsby a difference maker but added a pointed warning about his playstyle.

"He can also lose you some games, too," the staffer said. "I’d rather have somebody like that who’s not scared, though." This sentiment captures the national intrigue surrounding Sorsby, who is widely considered the top overall quarterback available this cycle.

While some evaluators focus on the risk, others see a player capable of shifting the Big 12 hierarchy. A Group of 6 staffer suggested that Sorsby's presence might have changed the outcome of major games last season. "If you put Sorsby on [Texas Tech] team against Oregon, maybe they win that game," the staffer noted.

Sorsby’s arrival at Texas Tech follows a productive stint at Cincinnati where he accounted for 36 total touchdowns in 2025. His statistical output and proof of production made him a priority target for multiple Power Four programs.

Former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) runs for a first down against the BYU Cougars. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell recently acknowledged the high cost of securing Sorsby. He noted that the limited supply of elite quarterbacks forced the school to lean in financially to compete at the highest level.

Beyond the field, Sorsby’s transfer has become a flashpoint for the evolving legal landscape of revenue-sharing. Cincinnati recently filed a lawsuit seeking a $1 million buyout, alleging a breach of contract. This legal battle serves as a case study for the entire sport as universities attempt to enforce multiyear agreements in an era defined by player mobility.

Texas Tech will hold its annual spring game on Friday, April 17 at Jones AT&T Stadium.