$2.75 million college football coach ‘drawing interest’ from Virginia Tech
The Virginia Tech Hokies have turned their attention toward James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney, whose thrifty $2.75 million contract with the Sun Belt program and steady success have made him one of the most talked-about names on the market.
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Virginia Tech may be shifting their coaching search because “Chesney is also drawing interest” from the Hokies as they accelerate their coaching search.
Chesney, 48, has won consistently across every level of college football. Now in his second season at James Madison, he holds a 17-5 record with the Dukes and an overall head-coaching mark of 128-51.
Before arriving in Harrisonburg, he built Holy Cross Crusaders into an FCS power, led Assumption Greyhounds to three Division II playoff appearances, and produced multiple winning seasons at Salve Regina. Despite never coaching at the Power 4 level, his programs have been synonymous with stability and development.
For Virginia Tech, the potential hire would check multiple boxes: regional familiarity, budget flexibility, and proven program building.
The Hokies’ initial pursuit of Franklin has cooled, with industry chatter suggesting the school is eager to pivot toward a candidate capable of winning immediately without the massive buyout that would come with a Power 4 retread. Chesney’s buyout, reportedly near $1.25 million, makes him an attainable target.
Bob Chesney’s Rise Puts Him Squarely On Virginia Tech’s Radar
Chesney’s work at James Madison has only strengthened his reputation as one of the sport’s most efficient program architects.
The Dukes are 8-1 this season and lead the Sun Belt in both scoring defense and total defense, underscoring the disciplined identity that has followed him from job to job. His teams emphasize execution and player development over star power, traits that could translate well in Blacksburg.
Speaking earlier this week, Chesney was asked about growing speculation surrounding his name. “We’re trying to win games, stay focused and not worry about anything else,” he said.
“These are things that are important for the community and for the guys who got us here. It’d be foolish and unfair to just brush it under the rug and say it doesn’t exist because it does.” He added that conversations with his team center on consistency and growth, not distractions.
Should the Hokies choose to move forward, they’d be getting a coach who has never had a losing season, has guided four 10-win campaigns, and has developed continuity among his staff, including offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy and special teams coordinator Drew Canan, both of whom have followed him across multiple programs. That level of cohesion and success makes Chesney a compelling candidate for a job that requires stability.
Chesney and James Madison will face the App State Mountaineers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.