College Football Playoff team finally gets positive news amid chaotic roster turnover

The offseason began earlier than expected for the four teams that were eliminated in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

In its fourth year in the FBS, James Madison broke through the glass ceiling to become one of two Group of 6 schools to make the playoffs. However, the Dukes were defeated by the Oregon Ducks, 51-34, on December 20.

MORE: Head coaches address transfer portal challenges ahead of College Football Playoff

While a 12-2 finish and a conference championship are achievements worth celebrating, James Madison hasn't had much to smile about leading up to the New Year.

Head coach Bob Chesney took a job on the West Coast, departing for UCLA after two seasons with the Dukes. The program replaced him with former Florida head coach Billy Napier, who went 22-23 in Gainesville.

The move doesn't necessarily inspire a ton of confidence, and with three coaching changes since the end of the 2023 season, key players have left James Madison in large numbers. At least 14 members of the roster are expected to enter the portal.

The losses included the entire starting offense, but on the cusp of a new year and a fresh chapter, the Dukes are finally getting some good news.

James Madison Dukes running back George Pettaway (6) makes a catch for a touchdown as Oregon Ducks linebacker Brayden Platt (23) | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

James Madison has officially announced the return of redshirt senior center Zach Greenberg and redshirt junior running back George Pettaway.

Unless the Dukes make more moves, Greenberg is the lone starter set to be back on offense next season. In his first year with the program, Greenberg saw the most snaps on the team (925) and earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors.

MORE: All-conference D2 transfer sets visits to multiple College Football Playoff teams

Greenberg began his college career at the D3 level, spending three seasons at Muhlenberg College. He transferred to North Carolina in 2024. Greenberg should have one season of eligibility remaining due to a season-ending injury as a sophomore.

Meanwhile, Pettaway served as the primary backup to Wayne Knight, who led the conference with 1,373 rushing yards. He dealt with injuries throughout the season, limiting Pettaway's availability.

Pettaway missed two games and only saw 10+ snaps in five of his 12 appearances. He rushed 34 times for 195 yards while catching 9 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. His lone score came in the CFP loss to Oregon.

A year earlier, Pettaway was the bell cow for the Dukes. In 2024, he accumulated 162 carries for 980 yards and 5 touchdowns. Pettaway caught two scores as well. He transferred to James Madison following two years at North Carolina.

If Pettaway can get back to form, he'll be a capable replacement despite Knight hitting the portal.

Greenberg and Pettaway both have one season of eligibility remaining. They project as key cogs for Napier in his year leading the Dukes.

Read more on College Football HQ

• College Football Playoff team loses key starter to NCAA transfer portal

• Top 3 transfer portal landing spots for UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea



• Bowl game star leaving team to enter college football transfer portal



• College football team set to be without nearly 20 players for upcoming bowl game