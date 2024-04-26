2024 NFL Mock Draft for Round 2
With the first round of a historic 2024 NFL Draft in the books, it's time to look ahead to the second round on Friday night, with plenty more of college football's best outgoing talent still looking for places on an NFL team this spring.
What a first round it was, with six quarterbacks being selected in the first 12 picks, including four in the top 10, with former USC star Caleb Williams getting the nod at No. 1 to the Chicago Bears.
Moreover, there was no defensive player taken in the first 10 selections for the first time in the common draft era. What do things look like heading into Round 2? Here's a preview of the latest mock draft from SI's Matt Verderame.
2024 NFL Draft Mock for Round 2
33. Bills: Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell
34. Patriots: Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey
35. Cardinals: Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean
36. Commanders: Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton
37. Chargers: Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson
38. Titans: Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland
39. Panthers: West Virginia center Zach Frasier
40. Commanders: BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia
41. Packers: Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, Jr.
42. Texans: Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske
43. Falcons: Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss
44. Raiders: Texas running back Jonathon Brooks
45. Saints: Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins
46. Colts: Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott
47. Giants: South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler
48. Jaguars: Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry
49. Bengals: Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman
50. Eagles: Minnesota safety Tyler Rubin
51. Steelers: Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin
52. Rams: LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith
53. Eagles: Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper
54. Browns: Ohio State defensive lineman Michael Hall, Jr.
55. Dolphins: Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe
56. Cowboys: Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright
57. Buccaneers: Rutgers cornerback Max Melton
58. Packers: Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul
59. Texans: Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa
60. Bills: Washington State safety Jaden Hicks
61. Lions: UConn offensive guard Christian Haynes
62. Ravens: Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher
63. 49ers: Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter
64. Chiefs: Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten
