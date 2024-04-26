College Football HQ

2024 NFL Mock Draft for Round 2

Sports Illustrated reveals its mock for Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

James Parks

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) signals a first down after hauling in a pass.
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) signals a first down after hauling in a pass. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY

With the first round of a historic 2024 NFL Draft in the books, it's time to look ahead to the second round on Friday night, with plenty more of college football's best outgoing talent still looking for places on an NFL team this spring.

What a first round it was, with six quarterbacks being selected in the first 12 picks, including four in the top 10, with former USC star Caleb Williams getting the nod at No. 1 to the Chicago Bears.

Moreover, there was no defensive player taken in the first 10 selections for the first time in the common draft era. What do things look like heading into Round 2? Here's a preview of the latest mock draft from SI's Matt Verderame.

2024 NFL Draft Mock for Round 2

33. Bills: Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

34. Patriots: Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey

35. Cardinals: Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean

36. Commanders: Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton

37. Chargers: Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson

38. Titans: Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland

39. Panthers: West Virginia center Zach Frasier

40. Commanders: BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia

41. Packers: Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, Jr.

42. Texans: Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske

43. Falcons: Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss

44. Raiders: Texas running back Jonathon Brooks

45. Saints: Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins

46. Colts: Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott

47. Giants: South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler

48. Jaguars: Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry

49. Bengals: Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman

50. Eagles: Minnesota safety Tyler Rubin

51. Steelers: Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin

52. Rams: LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith

53. Eagles: Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper

54. Browns: Ohio State defensive lineman Michael Hall, Jr.

55. Dolphins: Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe

56. Cowboys: Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright

57. Buccaneers: Rutgers cornerback Max Melton

58. Packers: Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul

59. Texans: Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa

60. Bills: Washington State safety Jaden Hicks

61. Lions: UConn offensive guard Christian Haynes

62. Ravens: Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher

63. 49ers: Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter

64. Chiefs: Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten

