2024 NFL Draft Picks by College Football Team, Conference
College football has performed its annual rite of spring, packing up and shipping off its latest crop of eligible talent to the professional ranks at the 2024 NFL Draft. After seven rounds before a historic crowd in Detroit, from Caleb Williams to Mr. Irrelevant, it's time to pick up the pieces and look over what schools and conferences gave the most to the league.
National champion Michigan came close to matching the NFL Draft record set by Georgia two years ago, as the Wolverines came two selections shy of the 15 former Bulldogs taken in 2022. But UM did pace all college football programs with the most players taken this year.
It was a bittersweet showing for the doomed Pac-12, the conference that will basically cease to exist this summer when college football's radical realignment becomes official. The league set a record in the seven-round draft era by having 43 selections, surpassing its prior record of 39 in 2015.
And, as expected, the sport's blue bloods provided the most talent: a full 87 percent of the entire draft came from Power Five schools or Notre Dame. Here's where things stand nationally at the end of the NFL Draft.
2024 NFL Draft picks by conference
1. SEC — 60
2. Pac-12 — 43
3. Big Ten — 42
4. ACC — 41
5. Big 12 — 31
6. Independents — 8
7. Sun Belt — 6
8. AAC — 5
9. Conference USA — 3
10. Mountain West, MAC — 2
2024 NFL Draft picks by college football team
1. Michigan — 13
2. Texas — 11
3. Alabama, Florida State, Washington — 10
4. Oregon, Georgia, Penn State — 8
5. Notre Dame, USC — 7
6. Missouri, LSU, Clemson — 6
7. Auburn, Utah — 5
8. Ohio State, Miami, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Kentucky, Iowa, Louisville, Illinois — 4
9. Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, North Carolina, Arizona, Duke, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, TCU, Wake Forest, Washington State — 3
10. Arkansas, NC State, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Boston College, Kansas, Maryland, Marshall, Purdue, Texas Tech, Troy, Tulane, UCF, UCLA, South Dakota State — 2

