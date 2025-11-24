$46 million head coach named as top Lane Kiffin backup option for LSU Tigers
The LSU head coaching search as hit a bit of a standstill as the Tigers, along with Ole Miss and Florida, wait on Lane Kiffin. The Rebel head coach is the toast of the SEC right now but his decision remains totally unknown. While the pursuit of Kiffin persists, reports are that the Tigers have a backup option lined up should they have to pivot.
Of course, LSU fired Brian Kelly earlier this season in a somewhat surprising move. Sure, the on-field success through his four years wasn't what fans expected, but still, Kelly's firing seemed motivated by more than just a few losses, as many players and staffers have come out with gripes about his regime. Nonetheless, the focus come late November is all on Kiffin, who may or may not be nearing a decision on his 2026 destination once the 2025 college football regular season concludes.
The Tigers ought to keep doing their homework on other candidates, in case of a Kiffin rejection, and On3 college football insider Pete Nakos reports that LSU leadership isn't resting on its laurels. Rather, they have another name from within the conference lined up for a look if Lane Kiffin doesn't come aboard.
"Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz has become a popular name in the LSU search, too," Nakos wrote Monday in an update on the Kiffin sweepstakes.
Lane Kiffin decision could come this week
As for the Ole Miss head coach? Mum's the word out of Oxford. There's a sentiment that resolution could arrive this week, perhaps as late as Saturday, the day after the Rebels' final game of the regular season, their Egg Bowl rivalry matchup against Mississippi State. Nakos says: "Sources at Ole Miss have said clarity on Kiffin’s future could come on Wednesday or Thursday, but nothing is expected to be formally announced until Saturday."
Keep an eye out all week. “I won’t be surprised to see something leak on Friday morning," a source told On3, per Nakos.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has sneakily been a busy name in the college football coaching rumor mill. His performance in Columbia the last few seasons caught the eye of several major programs, including LSU obviously. But Florida and Auburn are potential destinations while Penn State has definitely been floated out as a team that could have Drinkwitz under consideration.
At Mizzou, Eli Drinkwitz signed a contract extension this offseason paying him just around $9 million per season, a fairly competitive number even against some of the top schools in the country. His total deal is worth about $46.5 million.