$5.9 million coach linked to Penn State, Florida expected to get contract extension
The college football coaching carousel just received a new update. With several major programs making changes midway through the year at the head coaching position, speculation has taken off like a runaway train with a couple of candidates coaching at different schools. Naturally, those schools have attempted to ink their coveted leaders to long-term deals.
Indiana re-set the market with Curt Cignetti's new contract, promising their second-year head coach more than $11 million per year through the next eight seasons. Matt Rhule over at Nebraska also negotiated a raise for himself — and at the perfect time, too — and both those guys were names on the Penn State watch list. While those new deals don't erase attention from the Nittany Lions, the sentiment currently is that neither of those men will abandon their post.
Well, another possible Penn State candidate, Jeff Brohm at Louisville, is also working on a contract extension. He didn't quite have Rhule's timing, as news of a possible Brohm extension comes just days after his Cardinals lost at home to California to put themselves back into the outer reaches of College Football Playoff consideration. On3 had the news on Wednesday:
"Louisville is working on a contract extension to keep former quarterback and head coach Jeff Brohm with the Cardinals, sources tell On3’s Chris Low, Brett McMurphy and Pete Nakos," an On3 report stated. "In his third season at his alma mater, Brohm has the Cardinals at 7-2 and in the mix for the College Football Playoff."
Jeff Brohm contract details
Jeff Brohm is currently making roughly $5.9 million as the Louisville head coach this season, and that number goes upwards by $100,000 each season he stays, topping out at $6.5 million a few years from now. Assuming he does go through with a new deal in the Derby City, you'd think that number jumps up by at least a couple of million to put him in that 8-12 million range that likely equates to whatever an offer from Penn State would have looked like.
As of right now, Jeff Brohm's buyout is right over $33 million, which is 100% of the contract he has remaining. But if he decides to leave Louisville and break the contract himself, his buyout would be just one million bucks, meaning that if Penn State or another team did poach him, they'd only have to pay the million dollars.
That buyout sure is hefty, too. And you can bet that number is not going to get any smaller in a renegotiated contract.