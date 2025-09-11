Anonymous coach delivers clear verdict on Bryce Underwood after facing Michigan
Bryce Underwood’s transition to college football has been under the microscope since the moment he stepped on campus. The true freshman quarterback, once the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class, has already started two games for Michigan. While his production has been limited by a conservative approach from the Wolverines’ staff, one opposing coach believes Underwood has already shown flashes of what made him a generational prospect.
On3’s Pete Nakos spoke with an anonymous assistant coach who faced Michigan in the opening weeks of the season. His verdict on the young quarterback was blunt and direct. “Bryce is the real deal,” the coach said. “He can throw it as well as any freshman that I’ve seen. Would have liked to see what he can do running it, maybe they didn’t want to do that against us.”
That sentiment echoes what many expected from Underwood after his high school dominance at Belleville, where he set state records in passing yards, touchdowns, and wins. Michigan, however, has yet to fully showcase his dual-threat ability.
Opposing Coach Highlights Michigan Playmakers Around Underwood
The same anonymous coach noted more than just Underwood’s arm talent. He singled out the backfield led by Alabama transfer Justice Haynes. “Those running backs are the real deal, Haynes especially. He can rip off some big runs,” he said.
Tight end Marlin Klein also drew strong praise, described as “elite” by the opposing staff member. On defense, linebacker Ernest Hausmann and edge rusher Derrick Moore were mentioned as standouts who consistently flew to the ball.
Still, the assessment wasn’t universally glowing, as the new-look offensive line was viewed as “OK” rather than dominant.
The observations speak to a Michigan team still finding balance early in the season. While the Wolverines have shown depth and talent across the roster, their offensive ceiling appears tied to how quickly Underwood develops into the complete player he was billed to be.
Michigan’s Staff Balances Patience With Expectations For Underwood
Inside the program, coaches have acknowledged the careful approach with their prized freshman. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey confirmed designed quarterback runs remain in the playbook, though matchups and blocking breakdowns have kept them from materializing.
Head coach Sherrone Moore also expressed caution, emphasizing the need for multiple capable quarterbacks if they choose to expose Underwood to more hits.
Underwood’s high school coach, Calvin Norman, has pushed for more freedom, saying the Wolverines have yet to unleash “the real Bryce.” He believes the quarterback’s competitiveness and versatility will shine once Michigan trusts him to play loose. The anonymous coach who already game-planned against Underwood shares that confidence, reinforcing that the freshman’s passing talent is as advertised.
Michigan will get another chance to expand Underwood’s role this Saturday when it hosts Central Michigan at Michigan Stadium.