Michigan Could Open 2026 Season in Germany With Matchup vs. Western Michigan
Michigan is expected to start its 2026 football season across the pond in Frankfurt, Germany in a matchup vs. Western Michigan, On3's Brett McMurphy reported. This would be the Wolverines' first international game in program history.
Western Michigan released a statement shortly after McMurphy's report stating that the two teams are in "ongoing discussions" about making this Germany game happen. It sounds promising.
The game would take place at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. The stadium holds 55,000 fans and has recently hosted two regular season NFL games back in 2023. Germany has also hosted five college football games in the past, but this matchup would mark the first one in Frankfurt and the first matchup between FBS programs.
This won't be the only international game held on Aug. 29, 2026. It was already announced that North Carolina and TCU will play in Dublin on the same day next year.
The 2026 opening matchup will mark the fifth consecutive year in which there's been an international college football game in the first week of the season. This year, Iowa State and Kansas State will open their respective seasons in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 26. The previous three seasons all included Week 0 games in Dublin, too.
Michigan would become the sixth Big Ten team to play internationally, while Western Michigan would be the first MAC team to play internationally during the regular season.