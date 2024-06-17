College football 2024 Heisman Trophy betting odds updated
Amid the constant change around college football these days, with conference realignment and the expanded playoff highlighting what will be a historic 2024 season, some things do stay the same, and that includes the race for the Heisman Trophy being the sport's highest individual honor.
Always an award that tended to be given to star offensive players, this year's list of potential Heisman winners is almost exclusively quarterbacks, giving us a hint as to what the strongest position appears to be as we approach the 2024 college football season.
Here is the updated betting odds for the Heisman, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Carson Beck (+750). Georgia's quarterback is returning for the 2024 season after he hit more than 72 percent of his throws and was second in school history in passing yardage.
Quinn Ewers (+900). Texas gets its star quarterback on the field in 2024 after his best showing as a collegian, throwing 22 touchdowns and almost 3,500 yards, and he'll have elite targets to throw to this coming season.
Dillon Gabriel (+1000).The dual-threat quarterback transferred to Oregon, his third school, and helms an offense that looks absolutely loaded in skill players, including 5-star transfer receiver Evan Stewart.
Will Howard (+1300). Over two seasons at Kansas State, the quarterback threw 39 touchdowns and ran for 12, and now he joins Chip Kelly's loaded offense at Ohio State with important pieces coming back and transfer back Quinshon Judkins in the backfield.
Jaxson Dart (+1500). Ole Miss gets its quarterback, one of the SEC's best returning players at any position, under center again in 2024 after he had a career-best 65.1 percent completion mark.
Nico Iamaleava (+1500).Tennessee's young quarterback put on a show in his first start, carving up Iowa's elite defense in a bowl win, and returns in 2024 in tandem with wideout Bru McCoy and a skill set that includes a credible running threat.
Jalen Milroe (+1500). Nick Saban's bombshell retirement has already impacted Alabama's roster heading into 2024, but so far the Tide quarterback has stayed put, and he could hit another level he works from Kalen DeBoer's offensive playbook.
Garrett Nussmeier (+1800). The LSU quarterback finally gets his chance to show off after Jayden Daniels' departure, and while he gets four returning lineman and experience at tailback, he also needs a new OC and some help at wide receiver.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
