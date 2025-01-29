College football national championship odds for 2025 season
Ohio State took down Notre Dame to win the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff and claim the school’s first national championship since 2014, but now it’s time to get an early look ahead to the 2025 college football season and what teams are in contention right now.
As is often the case, Ohio State is the betting favorite to repeat as national champions with the return of wideout Jeremiah Smith and star defensive back Caleb Downs, but with major moves to make all over the roster, especially at the quarterback position.
Another bombshell change up at quarterback will take place at Texas as Quinn Ewers departs for the NFL Draft, paving the way for former No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning to finally take his place as the Longhorns’ starter going into the future.
As expected, it’s the SEC and Big Ten that are strongly represented in the 2025 national championship odds as those two conferences emerge as the winners of realignment.
Here’s your look at the very early odds for the 2025 college football national championship, according to the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Ohio State: +450
Smith and Downs should be the most important players on their respective side of the football for the Buckeyes, but Ryan Day’s biggest question is who steps in for Will Howard?
Former five-star transfer Julian Sayin will complete with high-profile recruit Tavien St. Clair, or Ohio State could look for another veteran transfer to fill the position in 2025.
Texas: +650
The eyes of Texas are on Arch Manning, as is a considerable amount of pressure to live up to the hype that has followed the former top-ranked recruit since his high school days.
Steve Sarkisian signing an extension to coach the Longhorns gives the program stability, as does what should be a solid defense, but how good is Manning’s protection?
Oregon: +650
Oregon has only improved its stature in every year under head coach Dan Lanning, culminating in an undefeated, Big Ten championship regular season showing in 2024.
That ended abruptly in a 20-point loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal, and we’ll see how well former five-star prospect Dante Moore steps in at quarterback.
Georgia: +700
They may not be as ruthlessly dominant as during their two straight national title runs, but the Bulldogs are still the reigning SEC champions and one of the nation’s true recruiting behemoths.
Gunner Stockton needs to prove he’s the real thing at QB1 after replacing Carson Beck in a hurry, and Kirby Smart has to get more consistency out of his skill players and defensive rotation.
Penn State: +850
James Franklin finally put aside some of that talk that he can’t win big games after starting 2-0 in the College Football Playoff, only losing by 3 to eventual finalist Notre Dame.
He gets Drew Allar under center once again alongside star backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, but Penn State needs a new defensive coordinator and a replacement for Abdul Carter.
Notre Dame: +1200
There’s no denying that Marcus Freeman has the Fighting Irish on the surest foundation it’s had in some time, improving in each of his three years culminating in a national title showing.
Riley Leonard is out of the picture at quarterback, and it would help to get a more proven downfield passer to replace him.
Alabama: +1600
Kalen DeBoer finished his first season as Nick Saban’s replacement with a middling 9-4 record, not the kind of performance that Crimson Tide fans will tolerate for too long.
Jalen Milroe is out, leaving DeBoer with a major, potentially tenure-defining decision heading into 2025, but he has some solid receivers and defenders in place to build around.
Tennessee: +1800
Josh Heupel beat Alabama and led Big Orange to the College Football Playoff for the first time, but left Ohio State on the wrong end of a 25-point loss, ending on a very sour note.
James Pearce is turning pro, leaving a big hole in that elite defense, but Nico Iamaleava is back under center in what should be one of college football’s more explosive offenses.
Clemson: +1800
Dabo Swinney got his team back to an ACC championship and in the College Football Playoff, but their return was short-lived after a two-touchdown loss to Texas in the first round.
Cade Klubnik is back after a banner season throwing the football, but he’ll need new help in the backfield and Clemson needs its defensive core to get better in all phases.
LSU: +2000
Brian Kelly just watched the school he coached for a decade play for the national championship without him, while his third season at LSU was a decline from his first two outings.
Garrett Nussmeier’s return bodes well for the Tigers’ downfield game, but he needs more improvement on the defensive side of the ball to really contend in the SEC.
